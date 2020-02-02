Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals factors behind his return to scoring form

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored in back-to-back Premier League games and says watching the likes of Liverpool’s front three is the best lesson for anyone wanting to add goals to their game.





The No. 15 netted on the break against West Ham from midfield in midweek, before opening the scoring at Anfield against Southampton on Saturday, this time from the left side of the attack.

His versatility and goal-getting potential notwithstanding, merely having Ox on the pitch on a regular basis is a big positive, after an entire year out and then the natural struggles to find rhythm and full fitness at the start of this campaign.

After the win over Saints, Ox spoke about his improved output in front of goal and general performance level, which he atrributes it to time on the pitch and being more in tune with his team-mates.

“It helps playing. I think I’ve played the last five now, which is really nice,” Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

“That obviously helps you get a feeling with the way that the team’s playing and with the boys around you.

“I think a lot of it’s just down to maybe being a bit more clinical, getting myself in more areas where I can shoot and affect the game. Luckily, the last few have gone in.”

Of course, if Ox wants a few pointers in training to improve on his positional work and finishing, he has a few good tutors on hand in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Ox says he can’t help but utilise their movements and approach himself, noting that the supply line at Anfield is a constant.

Of course, there’s also the Liverpool staple: it’s all about the team, the progress and the consistency, and it’s an approach which has been working perfectly this term.

“That’s what the top goalscorers do. We’ve got Mo, Sadio, Bobby and they set the example for anyone that wants to learn how to score goals. I get to watch them a lot and try to follow situations and put yourself in the position to score.

“We’ve got players that can find you, so there’s always opportunities that this team creates.

“I’m delighted to have scored a couple of goals in the last two games, but it’s about us all and making sure that we chip in where we can and finish the season strong now.”

With seven for the season now, Ox is comfortably the fourth-highest scorer in the squad after that first-choice front three.

The big bonus for Jurgen Klopp will be his good all-round performance and end product as part of the attack, giving another option for the front line and more chances for Ox to be in the lineup.