Timo Werner is claimed to be “waiting” for Liverpool’s approach, which should come before April, despite receiving overtures from Barcelona and Man United already.

Such is the Reds’ progress under Jurgen Klopp, winning the Champions League and the Club World Cup, and effectively clinching the Premier League title already, Anfield is now a coveted destination for world-class players.

That arguably wasn’t the case when Klopp arrived in 2015, but now Liverpool can preside over tussle for high-profile names confident of sealing a deal.

According to The Athletic, that is the case with Werner, who can be signed for around £50.5 million due to a release clause in his contract with Bundesliga title-challengers RB Leipzig.

After a lengthy passage describing Klopp’s car, the redevelopment of the Kirkby training ground and conversations with the club’s owners and his wife, the piece focuses on interest in the 23-year-old striker.

With information from both Merseyside and Germany, it is claimed that “Werner has already received proposals from Barcelona and Man United but is waiting to see whether Liverpool make a move.”

It is explained that the release clause expires in April, as previously reported, and that were the Reds to make an approach, “negotiations are most likely to start in the middle of March.”

This is said to be a similar timeframe for talks with Fabinho and Alisson in recent years, while Klopp’s relationship with Werner’s agent, Karlheinz Forster, could be key.

Werner is described as “perceptive” in assessing the situations of Barca and United compared to Liverpool, though the difficult situation of appeasing him, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in particular is noted as one the manager would need to approach carefully.

The player himself looks to have acknowledged he would need to fight for his place in a system he believes he would be a “good fit” for, explaining last week: “I have to improve myself, to learn many more things to get on this level to play there.”

If the Reds do opt for a ‘bargain’ deal for Werner, he would arrive as competition for the attacking line, but would also join as a proven top-level talent who can improve the starting lineup further.

It seems as though the process would be straightforward, and after he brought his season’s tally up to 27 goals and 11 assists in 33 games for Leipzig at the weekend, Werner surely appeals to Klopp.