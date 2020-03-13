LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 23, 2014: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop at Anfield (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Finally”, “Right decision” – Fans react as Premier League is suspended

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

English football is postponed until at least early April, with the EFL and Premier League confirming all games are off.

The widespread impact of the coronavirus continues to be felt across the sporting world and, finally, the Premier League have followed the likes of MLS, Ligue 1 and LaLiga in postponing matches.

This news finally came through after individuals from Bournemouth, Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea all were either tested positive for the virus or in self-isolation, making the announcement all-but-irrelevant anyway with nearly a quarter of the league in shutdown mode.

Fans of all teams were quick to respond in different ways to the news, from the serious to the longer-term view, the sporting- and the health-focused, and everything in between.

 

How long it took to come to this conclusion irked some, as well as the fact no contingency plans have been in place

 

From a Liverpool perspective, there’s relief that the entire season is not immediately voided

 

There were acknowledgements that public health and safety must come first before football’s needs

 

Of course, some took a humorous view or pointed out the few positives of the whole situation

 

And it was also made clear that the longer-term knock-on effects are yet to be established

With the best part of a month now until action resumes, fans should focus their efforts on ensuring they and their families remain safe and do whatever is needed to help prevent further spreading of the disease.

Even in the absence of fixtures there will doubtless be fast-moving news and changing scenarios in the coming days, as the Premier League and the rest of the world get to grips with an unprecedented challenge.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments