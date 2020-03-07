“Nine points from heaven,” “Bring on Atletico!” – Liverpool fans react to win over Bournemouth

It was anything but straightforward as Liverpool moved within nine points of the title with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth, and fans were relieved to return to winning ways.

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Premier League, Anfield
March 7, 2020

Goals: Salah 25’, Mane 33’; Wilson 9’

It was back to Anfield for Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds and a return to winning ways as Liverpool moved within nine points of the title.

But for the fifth successive game, Liverpool were unable to keep a clean sheet as the visitors struck early through Callum Wilson, with a push on Joe Gomez in the build-up not awarded.

While the Cherries would shortly provide another scare through Nathan Ake, the Reds would go on to dominate possession and were rewarded after Sadio Mane teed up Mohamed Salah on his 100th league appearance for the club.

The provider then turned goalscorer as Virgil van Dijk threaded a sumptuous through ball to Mane to turn the scoreboard back in the Reds’ favour.

Possession and territory were dominated by the Reds in the second 45 but there was little to show for it on the scoreboard, in the end, however, the three points were all that mattered.

Here’s how fans reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Fans were left bamboozled as neither the referee or VAR awarded a push on Gomez…

 

The proactive approach for both goals was praised after another sluggish start…

 

There was plenty of room for improvement for Adrian, while Milner’s vital clearance was lauded…

Adrian‘s tendency to fist away gives me a squeaky bum at times.”

Werder4life on the forums.

“Sending that lad a case of Ribena!”

ptt on the forums.

 

It was not pretty but the Reds moved to within three wins of the title, with all eyes now turning to Atletico…

“We will need that hunger Wednesday. Back to winning ways. Let’s build on this. 22 straight home wins!” – Nicholas Ryan on Facebook.

Fan Comments