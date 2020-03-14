Liverpool’s season so far has been as remarkable as it has memorable, especially for 23 players who wore the red shirt for the first time.

With football currently on the back burner, it is time to take stock of the 2019/20 season to date for those who have made their debut for Liverpool.

Fixture congestions led to a wave of new faces to be handed their senior bow against Aston Villa in the League Cup in December, albeit without Jurgen Klopp at the helm, whilst the winter break paved the way for more against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

And it was not only youngsters who were given their first minutes for Liverpool as a number of new signings have also been given their first taste of action.

A total of 23 players have their debuts for Liverpool in 2019/20 season to date and your task is to name them.

You have 5 minutes, can you name them all?





* Statistics via LFCHistory.net.