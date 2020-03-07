A return to the winner’s board is a must for Liverpool as they host Bournemouth this afternoon. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

Liverpool are back at Anfield after two disappointing defeats on the road aiming to move within nine points of officially securing the Premier League title.

The Reds’ unbeaten run was brought to an end in the 3-0 loss at Watford, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men tasting defeat for the first time in 44 league games.

And after being convincingly beaten, their first chance to respond in the top-flight comes in the form of Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth, who are currently fighting for their survival.

While Liverpool are flying high at the top of the table with 79 points to their name, the Cherries currently sit in 18th place having won just seven of their 28 games.

And although the Reds hold a commanding record over the visitors, having won the last five games to a total of 17-0, the last outing proved no team can be under-estimated.

Liverpool will be without Alisson after he sustained a hip injury, but are another three points headed our way to kick off what is an important week?

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (GMT)—or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 11.30pm in Sydney, 4.30pm in Dubai and 3.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is being shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Bournemouth and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league clash on the following channels worldwide:

