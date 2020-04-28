New images have surfaced on social media showing closeup detail of Liverpool’s new home kit from Nike, including the teal-and-white accents on the collar and cuffs.

By now, the shirt that the Reds will be wearing in the 2020/21 campaign seems common knowledge, with Nike’s official unveiling impacted by football’s suspension.

Frequent leaks of the new design have revealed that Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be wearing a deep red for their first home kit with the American manufacturer, with teal and white detailing.

The collar and cuffs will feature teal-and-white stripes, while the club crest, sponsors including Western Union and Standard Chartered and further detailing such as the Hillsborough 96 tribute will be white.

And on Monday night, further images of Liverpool’s new home shirt were circulated on social media, including closeups showing the finer details:

? PHOTO | Rumored Liverpool kit 2020/21 by Nike up close ? pic.twitter.com/wmzs1QFANz — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 27, 2020

Plenty of kit photos doing the rounds right now. Have some more. pic.twitter.com/P4vZlwqgw5 — Rick / Elmo (?) (@WhenImElmo2) April 27, 2020

Last week, Twitter user @6startravel1 also shared a video of the new shirt, which features a subtle textured design all over and a white stripe down the sides:

It should be noted that in these images the ‘stuck on’ badge indicates that these are player issue shirts, and fan replicas to be widely sold in stores should feature an embroidered badge instead.

The new images include the Club World Cup winner’s badge, while another courtesy of Footy Headlines also includes the Premier League badge on the right arm.

While no official announcement is expected until after the end of the current campaign—with Liverpool to wear New Balance until the end of the delayed season—it is highly likely this is the new shirt for 2020/21.

Klopp’s side are expected to wear ‘hyper turqoise’ for their away kit, with dark grey for the third kit; two of the new goalkeeper shirts are rumoured to be gold and dark grey.