Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has had an injury-interrupted season and the rumours are growing that he may be off once the end of the season arrives.

Calf issues have prevented the versatile performer from playing a major role for Jurgen Klopp over the past few months, and between the signing of Takumi Minamino, the emergence of Curtis Jones and the potential of summer arrivals, it seems his time at Anfield could be coming to a close.

Even before January, there were rumours that AS Roma wanted Shaqiri on loan to help cope with injury worries; while that move didn’t transpire, the Italian club’s interest is long-standing.

And ongoing, according to Swiss media outlet Blick, who name Roma as one of three clubs hoping to seal a big-money deal for Shaqiri in the summer, or whenever the transfer market is re-opened.

They say “no wonder the signs are goodbye in summer” and a €30 million deal is suggested (£26m), meaning the Reds would around double their initial investment in Shaqiri when signing him from Stoke two years ago.

But it’s not just Roma who want him, with Russian side CSKA Moscow and Spanish club Sevilla both credited with strong interest, too.

Three clubs interested in £26m deal; Reds paid £13m for Shaqiri

Injuries have restricted him to 10 appearances this season; six goals in 30 in 18/19

Three years left on contract for 28-year-old

While Roma’s hopes of signing Shaqiri are ongoing, there must be questions over Sevilla being mentioned.

Currently third in LaLiga, the Andalucian club loaned in Suso in January for 18 months with obligations to buy if conditions are met, while on the opposite side of their three-man attack, Argentinian Lucas Ocampos has had his best and most consistent season so far.

Short of a sale, it seems unlikely they’d make such a big outlay on another wide player—they also have Munir, Franco Vazquez and Nolito as wide forward options—but a move to Moscow could make sense.

CSKA play two in support of a striker most of the time, with Shaqiri very much capable of playing modern hybrid of inside forward and supporting attacking midfielder.

The Russian side may also see the impressive youngster Nikola Vlasic depart for a bigger league, increasing their need for a new signing capable of both creating and scoring.

Either way, Shaqiri’s involvement at Liverpool has been unfortunately minimised this term and, despite being a bit of a favourite with the fans, it’s clear the team may now be moving on without him.