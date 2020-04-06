UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin admits he “cannot imagine a scenario” in which Liverpool do not end up winning the Premier League, regardless of the season’s end.

At the campaign’s suspension, the Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the league having played a game more than second-placed Man City, and need six points to seal the title.

Victory over City alone would clinch it, but an indefinite suspension to the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic has ensured uncertainty over how, when and even whether Liverpool will be crowned champions.

The likelihood of voiding the season, to start over again in 2020/21, is slim, and to deprive the Reds of their first title since 1990 would be unfair.

Speaking to Slovenian publication Ekipa24, Ceferin agreed with this, insisting he “couldn’t see a way Liverpool could be left without a title.”

“If it is played, they will almost certainly win it—theoretically, it has not yet reached a guaranteed level, but it is practically close,” he explained.

“However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way, and then the champions should be determined.

“And of course, again, I cannot see a scenario in which that would not be Liverpool.

“I understand the fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium, or even at a league meeting, but I believe they will win the title in one way or another.”

Ceferin was asked whether UEFA had already decided how leagues would be concluded if fixtures cannot be played, but he stressed that he “just spoke hypothetically.”

“We are also preparing for such scenarios, but we are not dealing with the details for now,” he said.

“At this point, we are fully committed to completing the season.”

He added that he was “optimistic” that domestic calendars can be fulfilled, though “it will all depend on the situation in the individual countries.”

“It will all depend on whether the circumstances are safe enough so that playing football does not endanger anyone,” he concluded, with this still the crux of the matter.