Jurgen Klopp has spoken of how communication has been Liverpool’s lifeline throughout lockdown especially with no definitive end date, as he shared his hopes for the post-pandemic world.

Never has communication and staying in touch been as important, with the time of social distancing ensuring our interactions are widely restricted to online means.

We have seen the squad and various staff members take part in regular yoga sessions on Zoom and interact on their social media platforms whilst they are all away from Melwood.

It makes for light-hearted and uplifting viewing for fans around the world and no doubt has a similar effect on those directly involved in the video calls.

The manager while not necessarily taking part in the yoga himself has been vocal and ever-present, ensuring his Liverpool family remain as such throughout what is an unprecedented time for everyone.

“We have a lot of contact. Some days I have more contact with individual players than I have during a normal day when we train at Melwood,” Klopp explained to NBC Sports.

“You cannot see each other so you cannot judge the other person, when I see somebody passing my way I can see ‘oh he doesn’t look well’ so I have to ask now constantly ‘how are you?’ So we have a lot of contact.

“We have a wonderful chat group with about 60 people, so players involved and pretty much the whole of Melwood staff are involved. It’s a really lively chat and that helps a lot.

“We wanted to do that from the first day, we said no one should be alone in that situation and nobody should feel alone for a second.

“So if you feel whatever, it must not be just that if you feel sick or ill but lonely then please we were always like a family so we always have to stay like a family.

“We are pretty good at planning things but usually you plan for a moment and we don’t know when this moment will be.

“We will not if we will start or when we will start, which we all hope for, so it’s not clear and we don’t have to prepare in the moment because all [the scenarios] are completely different.

“We take what we get and if they tell us in three weeks we are able to play then we will use the three weeks to be as fit as possible because that’s the sport, you never have the same circumstances.

“Teams during the season play every three days and other teams can train the whole week so there are always different circumstances so we are used to that.”

A return to fixtures in June has been widely reported but as of yet, there remains no definitive date for football’s return, with further talks set for this week.

But some of those “different circumstances” Klopp referred to is what is currently dividing the Premier League and its bid to return, as the use of neutral venues has been opposed by clubs threatened by relegation.

But with any decision making out of his reach, Klopp provided his view on how he hopes the pandemic will change people and the world for the better.

“We are so often in our own world and this problem at the moment shows us the whole world has the same problem – in one month we all had the same problem,” Klopp continued.

“Before that, it was Brexit and the want to do this alone and other problems between countries and at this moment we really see that we all live in the same place and we have to take care of the same place.

“And that’s what I really hope that we can learn from this. This generation is good at learning, we didn’t have real problems in the past compared to now, but at this moment we realise we depend on each other so we have to take care of each other.”

Klopp often hits the nail on the head and this time is no different and hopefully, it will not be long before he can spread his words of wisdom with regularity once more.