Liverpool players celebrated long into the night after the club’s 19th league title was confirmed on Thursday evening.

As the Reds put their feet up after the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield, no one knew for certain at the time, but the job was done.

At the 31-game mark, Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds had set an unassailable 86 point target after Man City fell to defeat at Chelsea – a result which confirmed the club’s status as the champions of England.

And while they had been coy with the details after their victory at Anfield, Klopp, his players and the club’s staff all watched on together as they were crowned Premier League champions.

They were all crowded around screens outside of the team hotel and the silence as Willian lined up to take a penalty with 78 minutes on the clock was as quiet as it would have been for the rest of the night as 18 minutes later the job was done.

And this was the moment. As Stuart Attwell blew his whistle at Stamford Bridge, over 220 miles away the players erupted into celebrations which leave you with nothing but a smile, and maybe even a tear or two:

? ? Here we go, the best video you'll ever watch, Reds. pic.twitter.com/FU2BdmKZBV — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) June 25, 2020

From that moment on the party had well and truly started, and like Klopp once said:

“When there is a party for a reason I am in it, 100 percent, I do not have 20 percent parties.”

With ‘Champions 19-20’ shirts at the ready, the players took no time at all to embrace what they poured blood, sweat and tears into – not only this season but the entire journey to this very moment.

The team started outside but after the sun had set on the warmest day of the year, celebrations soon moved indoors – where interviews, pictures, drinks and dances were had:

As players and Klopp did the media rounds, in almost every one you could hear the party in the background as it moved from one room to the next.

And Virgil van Dijk saw his live interview with BT Sport interrupted by his teammates and a welcome rendition of ‘Campione Campione Ole Ole Ole’.

Then, with interview requests dwindling down it was time to throw out some shapes on the dance floor, which included dancing to ‘Show Me Love’:

And Klopp was true to his word, if he’s going to party, he’s going to do it at 100 percent. Look at that man go:

Andy Robertson and James Milner had hoped to convince the boss of giving the green light to two days off and with his mood in that very moment, it’s hard to see him saying no.

The scenes of celebrations are ones to savour for players, fans and the staff alike and with six days until the next game there is certainly time for more – in addition to when the trophy is lifted against Chelsea next month.

Up the Champions of England!