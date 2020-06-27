Sir Kenny Dalglish has refused to take any credit for adding Jordan Henderson to the fold nine years ago as he heralded the influence of Liverpool’s No. 14.

It has been a rollercoaster nine years for Henderson since he first stepped foot at Anfield after a £20 million move from Sunderland, but time after time he has answered his critics.

And now Henderson will become the first Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League title and the first to clinch the league in 30 years, a feat which is possible thanks to Dalglish pulling the trigger on the deal – but the Reds legend is resistant to taking any plaudits.

He instead views the transfer as one which would have been an error should he have passed on signing Henderson in 2011 and denied him the opportunity to make his mark.

“I saw somebody who was better than what we had at that time in that position,” Kenny explained, via the Independent.

“That was on the pitch. Then when you get into discussions, he was very balanced, his dad came with him for the conversations, which was – for me – a good sign.

“He had a secure home life, which helps, and he was determined to be a success in football. If I hadn’t given him a chance, it would have been me who would have been wrong. I’m not being modest – you see something you like and you get it.

“He will be the only Liverpool captain who has lifted this trophy, but is Club World Cup winner as well. He is up there with the captains who have picked up the Champions League.

“The great thing about the success I think is the common bond between everybody. You need a really good dressing room to be successful.”

It’s high praise for Henderson from a man who has both played for and managed the club for a combined 15 major honours, and it is nothing less than he deserves.

And Kenny did not stop there as he also lauded the man in the dugout for leading the Reds back to their perch, with Jurgen Klopp‘s confidence, commitment and awareness of his strengths, weaknesses and what it means to represent the club proving key.

Kenny added: “Jurgen is very comfortable in himself, because he knows what he does is an honest effort and commitment to success and he doesn’t mind sharing that success.

“He doesn’t mind going round and showing appreciation to people. He is happy with it. He knows what he is doing is the right way for him. You don’t need to worry about anyone else, so having people in and around the football club isn’t a problem for him.

“Some people might feel intimidated, but when the club had success there were always people in and around the football club. I think that is important to have that. He is very comfortable and he enjoys sharing the success he has with everybody.

“He is the perfect fit for Liverpool. He is perfect. I said last night I am sure he is Scouser.

“Some people are suited to clubs because of the personality they have and the beliefs they have are similar, and that is exactly what Jurgen has.”