LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, June 25, 2020: Liverpool supporters congregate outside the famous Spion Kop at Anfield as they celebrate after their side were crowned Premier League Champions following Manchester City's defeat by Chelsea. The supporters have waited 30 years for this their 19th Championship title. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

Liverpool crowned Premier League Champions — reaction and celebration

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

LIVERPOOL ARE THE CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND! We’re here to bring you all the best reaction as the Reds seal the Premier League title.

Following Chelsea‘s 2-1 victory over Manchester City, Liverpool have won their first league title in 30 years.

Follow the latest reaction from players, Jurgen Klopp and the fans as we celebrate into the night.

Let us know how you’re celebrating in the comments section below, or tweeting us @thisisanfield.

mishmashcarousel1
mishmashcarousel2
mishmashcaroulsel3
Previous
Next

The Liverpool Mishmash is here!

To mark the end of the 30-year wait for a league title, the ‘Liverpool Mishmash’ poster is now available to pre-order exclusively on This Is Anfield.
SHOP NOW
LEARN MORE

 
Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments