LIVERPOOL ARE THE CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND! We’re here to bring you all the best reaction as the Reds seal the Premier League title.
Following Chelsea‘s 2-1 victory over Manchester City, Liverpool have won their first league title in 30 years.
Follow the latest reaction from players, Jurgen Klopp and the fans as we celebrate into the night.
