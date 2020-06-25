Liverpool have confirmed Nathaniel Clyne will leave the club on the expiry of his contract next month, with the right-back one of eight players set to depart.

Clyne joined the Reds from Southampton in 2015, and initially established himself as first-choice right-back before injuries and the rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold left him out of favour.

A loan spell with Bournemouth in the second half of last season was expected to lead to a permanent exit, only for an ACL blow in pre-season to rule him out for the majority of 2019/20.

With no offer of a short-term extension to his deal, as was the case with Adam Lallana and Andy Lonergan, Liverpool have now confirmed Clyne will leave on July 1.

The 29-year-old is unlikely to be short of offers when he becomes a free agent, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and West Ham touted with moves in recent seasons.

He is not the only player to be leaving Liverpool at the end of June, with seven academy players also set to depart.

Goalkeepers Dan Atherton, Shamal George and Kai McKenzie-Lyle will both leave, along with under-18s Jack Walls, Alex Turner and Abel Rodriques.

Midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies, who impressed on his first-team debut against Aston Villa in the League Cup in December, is also on his way out, having seen his recent half-season loan with Cercle Brugge hampered by injury.

The Reds have already seen Pedro Chirivella join Nantes on a free transfer, and it could be that others follow Lallana out of the club later in the summer.

There are question marks over the futures of Dejan Lovren and Xherdan Shaqiri, while the club are said to be open to offers for Divock Origi, along with loanees such as Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson.