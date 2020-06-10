“No discussions” over prolonged Bundesliga spell for Liverpool loanee

Taiwo Awoniyi will be forced to wait to discover his future as Mainz are currently holding “no discussions” over an extended loan spell beyond 2019/20.

The 22-year-old has been forced to adjust to new environments on the regular since signing for Liverpool in 2015, with six different loan spells with five clubs.

Awoniyi signed a long-term deal with the Reds in 2018, but has yet to qualify for a UK work permit and as such has yet to feature for Liverpool in any capacity.

The Nigerian is currently plying his trade with Mainz in the Bundesliga, where he struggled for minutes prior to the season’s suspension – featuring for a total of 147 minutes in the first 25 games.

Since the return to action, however, Awoniyi has featured in each of Mainz’s five league games as they look to avoid finishing in a relegation playoff spot, which includes three starts, a total of 306 minutes and his first goal in the German topflight.

Awoniyi has noted progress in his development and at just 22 years of age, stability could provide a platform to both grow and earn international recognition and, as a result, eligibility.

But Mainz manager, Achim Beierlorzer has admitted the bid to avoid relegation, and likely the uncertain post-pandemic world, has ensured any talks over a prolonged stay for Awoniyi beyond this season have not taken place.

“Taiwo said in January that he didn’t want to move again, he feels comfortable and understood with us,” Beierlorzer told Kicker.

“After that, he just kept working on himself.

“Before we have reached our goal, for which we still need to collect points, there are no discussions.”

Earlier this month Awoniyi spoke of his desire to catch the eye of Jurgen Klopp, who spent a combined 18 years at Mainz, the 22-year-old forward has since revealed he has looked to Liverpool’s prolific front three as evidence that “everything is achievable.”

“The truth is, I always just want to be me on the football pitch,” Awoniyi said.

“And the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino prove everything is achievable, especially from Mane and Salah.

“But Firmino is totally different and amazingly fantastic from many centre-forwards that I have watched.

“For me, I think everyone felt his [Klopp’s] presence everywhere not only in Mainz but everywhere he had been to as a coach. This shows how great he is as a human.”