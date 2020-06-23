What channel is Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace on and what time is kick off?

After 105 days, football finally returns to Anfield – albeit behind closed doors and not as the title decider many imagined it would be.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is kicks off at 8.15pm (BST) at Anfield.

The Premier League clash is live on Sky Sports – with Sky Sports Main Event having crowd noise and Sky Sports Premier League channel having audio from the stadium only.

UK visitors can watch the match on Sky with a NOW TV pass.

The referee for the match will be Martin Atkinson.

Match highlights will be available online (see thisisanfield.com) and on Match of the Day at 10.45pm (BST) on BBC One.

Liverpool beat Palace 2-1 in the corresponding fixture back in November.

Liverpool can move to within two points of securing the Premier League title with victory at Anfield.