Liverpool did little to entertain but the three points were secured nevertheless against Aston Villa, where the aim of eclipsing 100 points moved one step closer.

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Premier League, Anfield

July 5, 2020

Goals: Mane 71′, Jones 89′

Jurgen Klopp’s men returned to Anfield for the first time since being crowned champions and off the back of a rare defeat at the hands of Man City, and Aston Villa

There was little to be excited about in the opening half, however, with the Reds lacking any penetration or a connection between the middle of the park and those leading the line.

And while the second term largely read off the same script, one moment of magic was all that was required to see Trent, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane to combine to edge the Reds into the lead.

It was an advantage which remained come full-time, one Curtis Jones double after coming off the bench late to net his first Premier League goal.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

The first half was a doozy & Reds shared what they hoped to see change for a more entertaining second…

Me too mate pic.twitter.com/UTHJyURPqI — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) July 5, 2020

What’s a central midfield, anyways — mark kastner (@mkstnr) July 5, 2020

“I’m colour blind and can’t tell the difference from red and green…I think some of our team can’t either!!” – phil smith on the forums.

Having won the league, Liverpool turned their attention to defeating an even bigger foe: insomnia. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) July 5, 2020

All painfully too slow and being played in front of Villa. No real sign of the creativity you’d have expected to see with Keita and Chamberlain both selected & general lack of runs to break the lines. Minamino for Origi seems obvious. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 5, 2020

Tough watch that. Midfield is missing Henderson’s intensity & Origi not offering much of a threat #LIVAVL — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) July 5, 2020

Probably the most boring game I’ve ever watched. I’d hook Origi for Taki or Firmino, to try and link the midfield to attack. Provided not everyone’s passing is putrid again, that is. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) July 5, 2020

Origi off, Minamino on. Would love some minutes for Elliott, Williams and Jones too. Anything to inject a bit of spark into this game!#LIVAVL #LFC — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) July 5, 2020

There was relief and plaudits as Mane nestled in the first goal of the afternoon…

We don’t deserve it, but that was nice — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) July 5, 2020

Sadio Mané, though. The absolute fella, as per! — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) July 5, 2020

Brilliant work from Naby Keita. Give him space and he will deliver. Got to say, though, that is very harsh on #AVFC. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) July 5, 2020

First time Naby Keita has pushed forward and got in a dangerous position and it’s a superb finish from Mané. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 5, 2020

“First goal as champions, a bit ridiculous to say that imo.” – Livvy on the forums.

First decent move Liverpool have put together the whole game! Good vision from Alexander-Arnold and Keita. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) July 5, 2020

Sadio Mané has scored 20 goals for the third successive season at Liverpool — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) July 5, 2020

There were questions raised over unpunished contact on Salah in the box…

I struggle to see the difference between the penalty that Pogba got at Tottenham or even Sterling at the Etihad to what Salah didnt get there — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) July 5, 2020

Mo needs to lose consciousness whilst breaking multiple bones for sky to admit he’s been fouled Carra too for some weird reason Never mind a Mancunian ref — Simon (@StatsSwearwords) July 5, 2020

If you're a fast player running past a defender and you have your shoulder grabbed every time, then you lose the advantage of your pace and you have to adjust balance. It's illegal. It's not even shoulder-to-shoulder, it's a pull on the shoulder. Not a "terrible" foul, but a foul — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) July 5, 2020

Again, Salah with the same contact as Sterling on Thursday. Not given. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) July 5, 2020

This ref is the big winner from a closed ground here. He’d be getting absolutely battered if people were in. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) July 5, 2020

And it welcome sight for many to see Jones net his first league goal…

Not a bad way to celebrate signing a new 5 year contract, that! Delighted for Curtis Jones. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 5, 2020

That was a very nice goal and the perfect way for Curtis Jones to mark a new contract. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 5, 2020

Great team goal that from Liverpool. Started and finished by Curtis Jones. Nice play from Henderson, Robertson and Salah in between. #LIVAVL — James Nalton (@JDNalton) July 5, 2020

“This is what we need. A lad from Toxteth.” – RodM on the forums.

Delighted for @curtisjr_10 Local lad scoring for his boyhood club. A big talent #LIVAVL — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) July 5, 2020

Curtis Jones is the 17th different scorer for @LFC in the league this season – that equals the club record previously set in 1911-12 and 2015-16. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) July 5, 2020

Ultimately, the subs changed the game and it was another three points in the bank for the champions…

Football without Henderson is nothing. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) July 5, 2020

BOUNCING OUT OF ANFIELD AFTER OUR 24TH WIN ON THE BOUNCE LIKE…. pic.twitter.com/VbgFWGADeT — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) July 5, 2020

Hello Reds, what a win dat was den. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) July 5, 2020

Tidy game management against plucky opponents. Keita lively, nice linking for the opener. Made up for Jones, what a way to cement a career-defining contract. Alisson proving, again, completely priceless at the end. Three more points for the team that cannot be caught. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) July 5, 2020

89 points, 17/17 home wins. Reds back to winning ways. Made up for Curtis Jones what a week for him. Happy weekend! pic.twitter.com/TVbcqGSNoM — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) July 5, 2020