LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 5, 2020: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones celebrates scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Delighted for Curtis,” “Back to winning ways” – Fans react as Liverpool notch 2-0 win over Villa

Liverpool did little to entertain but the three points were secured nevertheless against Aston Villa, where the aim of eclipsing 100 points moved one step closer.

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Premier League, Anfield
July 5, 2020

Goals: Mane 71′, Jones 89′

Jurgen Klopp’s men returned to Anfield for the first time since being crowned champions and off the back of a rare defeat at the hands of Man City, and Aston Villa

There was little to be excited about in the opening half, however, with the Reds lacking any penetration or a connection between the middle of the park and those leading the line.

And while the second term largely read off the same script, one moment of magic was all that was required to see Trent, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane to combine to edge the Reds into the lead.

It was an advantage which remained come full-time, one Curtis Jones double after coming off the bench late to net his first Premier League goal.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

The first half was a doozy & Reds shared what they hoped to see change for a more entertaining second…

“I’m colour blind and can’t tell the difference from red and green…I think some of our team can’t either!!”

phil smith on the forums.

 

There was relief and plaudits as Mane nestled in the first goal of the afternoon…

“First goal as champions, a bit ridiculous to say that imo.”

Livvy on the forums.

 

There were questions raised over unpunished contact on Salah in the box…

 

And it welcome sight for many to see Jones net his first league goal…

“This is what we need. A lad from Toxteth.”

RodM on the forums.

 

Ultimately, the subs changed the game and it was another three points in the bank for the champions…

