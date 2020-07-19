Harvey Elliott has responded to a jibe on not qualifying for a Premier League winner’s medal by showing his elite mentality and vowing to “celebrate as a supporter.”

With just two games left to play before the end of the season, and having only made two appearances so far, the 17-year-old will not be guaranteed a medal despite the Reds’ title success.

This is due to the Premier League only awarding 40 medals to the winners, which must be distributed between the squad and staff, with players who have made five or more appearances obliged one.

Jurgen Klopp has already vowed that the likes of Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher and Andy Lonergan would be honoured despite not being eligible, stressing the importance of the squad and training to Liverpool’s triumph.

But despite that, Elliott was faced with an immature comment on one of his Instagram posts this week, telling him “no medal must suck so much.”

In response, the young winger took the high road and displayed the team-first mentality required to excel in Klopp’s system, hailing his team-mates for their achievement and saying “I’m going to be celebrating as a supporter.”

“[It’s] not about me lad it’s about the team,” Elliott wrote.

“And I’m over the moon for them all to be receiving one, they all deserve it more than anything.

“So I’m going to be celebrating as a supporter with the fans.”

Elliott’s comment has received significant backing in the aftermath, receiving almost 2,000 ‘likes’ at time of writing and a number of messages of support.

It should not be overlooked that the teenager is a lifelong Liverpool fan, who in his first season at Anfield has become the second-youngest player in the club’s history, playing eight times so far and training every day under Klopp.

Having only turned 17 in April, he has now signed a three-year professional deal that is likely to be extended again within the next year, with Elliott poised for a prominent role in the future.

Having travelled to Kyiv for the Champions League final in 2018, he turned down the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea to join the Reds.

His feet are firmly on the ground despite now turning out for the club he has supported since he was a child, and his focus is on long-term success with Liverpool.

Missing out on a Premier League winner’s medal should not concern him, as there should be a lot more silverware on the horizon if he preserves this mentality and progresses into the starting lineup.