Jurgen Klopp found no issues with Liverpool’s attitude and application in the defeat at Man City, but anger was clearly simmering under the surface post-match.

The Reds recorded just their second defeat of the Premier League season to outgoing champions Man City, with a mix of rash defending and a lack of a clinical edge proving costly in the 4-0 defeat.

In the build-up, many had weighed in on how Liverpool would apply themselves in the fixture after being crowned champions merely seven days prior.

And despite Klopp insisting he was pleased with his team’s “brilliant attitude” throughout, he was quick to challenge Sky Sport’s Geoff Shreeves over the apparent desire to “lead the story in the direction that we were not focused.”

“I saw brilliant attitude, I saw boys who were fighting with all their effort we did not behave like somebody who became champions a week ago,” Klopp said post-match.

“That was all good, we lacked fluidity that’s for sure and in some 50-50 situations, they were quicker than us in mind. That’s what they used and then the pitch becomes big immediately.

“First goal we leave Joe what felt like five minutes alone in a challenge with Sterling, there must be a second player, I think before the second goal we lose the ball and the third goal makes no sense but it can happen – just against City you have these massive problems.

“They use their chances, not all, but a lot and we didn’t. City 100 percent deserved the win today, of course, but a 5-3 would have been possible as well.

“It doesn’t make it better but now its 4-0 and we have to take that and we do, that’s it.”

Liverpool certainly had their chances to ensure they did not extend their streak of away games without a goal to five, but the final ball continually eluded any player wearing a red shirt.

“We had moments. We had decent chances,” Klopp added. “Sadio Mane was in the box, but we didn’t use them. Maybe they were not clear enough in the moment but we had moments where we could have scored, and we didn’t.

“There was a situation with Ederson, it was a good moment for us – the goalie comes out and takes full risk, is lucky. These kind of things we had them but for sure not exactly as often enough.

“And as always in football, if you don’t score it’s difficult to mention chances obviously because then everybody forgets them immediately, even I forget them.

“But it’s all okay, it’s not nice and not what we wanted, but I wanted to see that we really have the right attitude and I saw that and with that I’m fine, but the result we have to take.

“We proved that point [attitude] and that City is a really good team. Isn’t it nice in this league that another team can be champions even when City is around and playing this kind of football?

“I said it, City is outstanding, I absolutely give credit. I do it always because they are incredible, I’ve seen City’s season and I didn’t see a bad game, honestly, even when they lost they still play very good football. But in the end, the situation is like it is.”

Klopp was visibly full of tension and he was right to be furious, the ‘hunger’ and ‘greed’ which are readily referred to by the boss is what has driven this side to the silverware they have picked up in the last two seasons.

And there is no doubt he will expect Liverpool to respond against Aston Villa on Sunday.