Liverpool head to West Ham feeling flat after a poor run of form, with a response badly needed as Jurgen Klopp‘s exit approaches.

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Premier League (35) | London Stadium

April 25, 2024 | 12.30pm (BST)

The Reds’ 2-0 defeat away to Everton was one of the lowest moments of the season so far, with a complete lack of quality and fight.

The result effectively ended Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League, but it is important not to end the campaign in a complete mess.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

1. Massive response required

Wednesday’s Merseyside derby was as frustrating as it was dispiriting.

Liverpool have tailed off alarmingly in recent weeks, with Klopp looking as jaded and out of ideas as so many of his players.

A victory is essential as West Ham, not least so that Liverpool don’t risk getting pulled into an unlikely top-four battle, and they should be stinging after midweek, producing a response in the process.

More dropped points would feel even more alarming.

2. Time for Moyes to go?

West Ham aren’t exactly in high spirits going into the game either, with an increasing feeling that David Moyes is on his way out.

After winning the Europa Conference League last season, this campaign has been more inconsistent, and a new manager is being discussed – including, for what it’s worth, Ruben Amorim.

Last Sunday’s 5-2 defeat away to Crystal Palace was a low point, and a mid-table finish is now looking on the cards.

The decision looks set to rest with Moyes, but another defeat to Liverpool this weekend will further crank up the pressure on him to move on.

3. Who’s out for Liverpool?

Liverpool are still without Diogo Jota, who won’t be back until next month after suffering a muscle injury away to Fulham last weekend.

Similarly, Conor Bradley is still absent with an ankle problem.

Cody Gakpo is available, however, following the birth of his son.

Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak are all still out, too, with the first two likely having played their last game for Liverpool.

4. Possible Liverpool XI

Liverpool’s performance at Everton was so bad that few could complain if they were left out at the London Stadium.

Ibrahima Konate was one of the worst players on the night and it would be no surprise to see Jarell Quansah come in for him.

Joe Gomez could replace the tired Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while in midfield, Wataru Endo may play after being on the bench in midweek.

Liverpool’s attackers are horribly out of sorts, in particular Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, and Gakpo merits a start.

The Dutchman missed the Everton game because his wife was in labour.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

5. How will West Ham line up?

Jarrod Bowen is expected to return for West Ham after missing the defeat to Palace, acting as a big boost for Moyes.

Alphonse Areola is expected to replace Lukasz Fabianksi in goal, if fit, and there are no new injury problems for the Hammers.

Barring Areola and Bowen coming back in, the starting lineup could be similar to the one at Selhurst Park, having had all week off.

Lucas Paqueta is one to watch, with the Brazilian a superb all-round midfielder who has been strongly linked with Man City in the summer transfer window.

Possible West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

6. Klopp’s presser

Addressing the media on Friday, Klopp approved of Arne Slot as his likely replacement as Liverpool manager this summer:

“What I would like about it, if he is the one, is that he wants to take the job – come on, let’s go, excited. “I like the way his team plays football. All the things I hear about him as a guy, good guy. Some people I know know him, I don’t, but some people tell me he’s a really good guy. “So good coach, good guy, looking forward for the club if he’s the solution. It’s not up to me to judge, but it all sounds really good to me.”

Here’s hoping that Slot is anything close to as incredible as Klopp has been.

7. Liverpool hit-and-miss at the London Stadium

It’s fair to say that Liverpool have been unpredictable when making the trip to the London Stadium over the years.

Their first game there was a vital 4-0 win in the top-four battle back in May 2017, with Philippe Coutinho scoring twice, and Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi also netting.

There was also a 4-1 triumph at the London Stadium later that year, but also a damaging 1-1 draw in 2018/19 that proved costly in the title race.

Liverpool’s only defeat at West Ham‘s current home was in November 2021, with a 3-2 loss coming their way.

8. Did you know?

Salah is desperately in need of some good form, with the Liverpool legend completely out of sorts since returning from injury.

He excels against West Ham, however, and is the most prolific scorer in the history of the fixture with 11 goals.

Should he score on Saturday, he will be the second Reds player in history to score in three different fixtures against the Hammers in the same season, after John Toshack in 1975/76.

Only against Man United (14) has Salah scored more goals for Liverpool, also finding the net 11 times against Man City.

9. Anthony Taylor in charge

Anthony Taylor is the referee this weekend – it feels like he has constantly been in charge of Liverpool games this season!

There is definite truth to that, with Saturday the sixth time he will have overseen a Reds league match in 2023/24.

The most high-profile of those were the 3-1 loss at Arsenal and recent 2-2 draw at home to Man United, and Liverpool have only won one of the five fixtures overall.

That was the 4-2 win over Newcastle at Anfield on New Year’s Day.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn

Fourth Official: Josh Smith

VAR: Tim Robinson

Assistant VAR: Wade Smith

10. Follow the match with TIA

West Ham vs. Liverpool is live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am (BST), with kickoff at 12.30pm.

Harry McMullen is in charge of TIA’s matchday live blog from 11.45am, looking to bring you more joy than has been in recent weeks.

Come on you Reds!