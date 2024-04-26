Friday brought the buildup to another away clash for Liverpool in the Premier League, but also a major development in their pursuit of the next manager.

The latest on Slot

Liverpool are close to agreeing terms with Feyenoord over the release of manager Arne Slot, who will take over at the end of the season.

That is according to Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy, with the compensation expected to be £9.85 million, which is an increase on their initial offer of £7.7 million.

? BREAKING: Liverpool and Feyenoord are heading towards finalising an agreement for Arne Slot to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor ? pic.twitter.com/YFdTE24Vkt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 26, 2024

Slot could be announced as new Liverpool manager as early as this weekend, the Mail claim, with the likelihood being that Feyenoord confirm their agreement first.

The 45-year-old is also due to bring assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff and head of performance Ruben Peeters with him to Merseyside, which would require more talks.

Feyenoord beat Go Ahead Eagles 3-1 in the Eredivisie on Thursday night to seal their place in next season’s Champions League, with ex-Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye assisting for the opposition.

3 things today: Gakpo’s return, Klopp on Slot and new contract

Jurgen Klopp has given Slot his backing as successor to the Liverpool job, saying “I like the way his team plays football”

Kieran Morrison, a 17-year-old winger who has already trained with Liverpool’s first team, has now signed his first professional contract

Latest Liverpool FC news

David Moyes has revealed that Jarrod Bowen has a “good chance” of featuring vs. Liverpool – of course he does (WHUFC)

Klopp admits the timing of Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez‘s struggle is “not great” (TIA)

Liverpool coach Jay Spearing has welcomed the appointment of Slot, saying “he can handle a big club” (Stadium Astro)

Around the Premier League

Premier League chief Richard Masters claims Man City‘s 115 charges will be resolved in the “near future” – but will it actually matter? (PA)

Erik ten Hag banned three journalists from asking questions in his press conference on Friday – he’s still upset about the reaction to almost bottling it vs. Coventry (BBC Sport)

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has a £100 million release clause, Eddie Howe has confirmed – but it’s only active in June (Times)

Article of the day and match of the night

