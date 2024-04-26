★ PREMIUM
Arne Slot deal ‘close’ and wonderkid signs contract – Latest Liverpool FC News

Friday brought the buildup to another away clash for Liverpool in the Premier League, but also a major development in their pursuit of the next manager.

 

The latest on Slot

Liverpool are close to agreeing terms with Feyenoord over the release of manager Arne Slot, who will take over at the end of the season.

That is according to Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy, with the compensation expected to be £9.85 million, which is an increase on their initial offer of £7.7 million.

Slot could be announced as new Liverpool manager as early as this weekend, the Mail claim, with the likelihood being that Feyenoord confirm their agreement first.

The 45-year-old is also due to bring assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff and head of performance Ruben Peeters with him to Merseyside, which would require more talks.

Feyenoord beat Go Ahead Eagles 3-1 in the Eredivisie on Thursday night to seal their place in next season’s Champions League, with ex-Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye assisting for the opposition.

 

3 things today: Gakpo’s return, Klopp on Slot and new contract

  • Kieran Morrison, a 17-year-old winger who has already trained with Liverpool’s first team, has now signed his first professional contract

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 24, 2023: West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • David Moyes has revealed that Jarrod Bowen has a “good chance” of featuring vs. Liverpool – of course he does (WHUFC)

  • Liverpool coach Jay Spearing has welcomed the appointment of Slot, saying “he can handle a big club” (Stadium Astro)

 

Around the Premier League

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 27, 2023: Newcastle United's Callum Wilson (R) celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mate Bruno Guimarães during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

  • Premier League chief Richard Masters claims Man City‘s 115 charges will be resolved in the “near future” – but will it actually matter? (PA)

  • Erik ten Hag banned three journalists from asking questions in his press conference on Friday – he’s still upset about the reaction to almost bottling it vs. Coventry (BBC Sport)

  • Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has a £100 million release clause, Eddie Howe has confirmed – but it’s only active in June (Times)

 

Article of the day and match of the night

As you settle in for your Friday night, why not catch up with our conversation with Dutch football expert Arthur Renard on what Slot could bring and how he will fit in at Liverpool.

Or watch it here!

Match of the night is in LaLiga, where Real Sociedad host Real Madrid in an 8pm kickoff on ITV4 in the UK.

