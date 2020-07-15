Liverpool were beaten 2-1 away to Arsenal on Wednesday evening, with their insipid performance summing up their post-title-winning malaise.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Premier League, Emirates Stadium

July 15, 2020

Goals: Mane 20′; Lacazette 32′, Nelson 44′

The Reds took on the Gunners at the Emirates, looking to continue their push for a record points haul in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane turned home an Andy Robertson cross to give the hosts the lead, but two uncharacteristic errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allowed Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson to put Arsenal 2-1 up.

The second half saw Liverpool boss possession, but it was still a forgettable affair, and they limped their way to defeat in the end.

It means 100 points now cannot be achieved, following an iffy run of form since the title was clinched last month.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

There was much frustration from some at the final whistle…

So frustrating. Arsenal not even in the match but win it because we've gifted them two goals from nothing. The most annoyed I've been watching us all season, I think. VvD and Alisson brilliant all year, so can't be too harsh on them, but those two goals were sloppy as anything. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) July 15, 2020

You can be glad we’ve won the league and still be annoyed at how useless and unarsed we’ve looked since then – the two feelings aren’t mutually exclusive — Jack ? (@jbeville_) July 15, 2020

We would have beaten Man City's record points total if the team had kept the same intensity and focus after we secured the Title as we did before it. But after such an incredible emotional season, and the difficulties post covid-break and without our fans, our level dropped off. — Red (@TaintlessRed) July 15, 2020

“That’s 90 mins I can’t have back, what a waste of time watching that crap. I think they need to donate their wages to charity” – Declan McKeown on Facebook.

“Don’t deserve the 100. Seriously let ourselves down.” – Joe Gomez x on the forums.

Imagine losing this game ? pic.twitter.com/Au2vtJVOQW — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) July 15, 2020

Don’t want to sound ungrateful, but I really wanted this team to break the points record. Would’ve cemented them as the best PL winners ever. Uncharacteristically, making mistakes of late. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) July 15, 2020

Others were more accepting of the result, though…

In the grand scheme of things I’m not arsed, and if anything it highlights the consistent intensity and quality we’ve played with for 2 seasons, now as we’ve dropped off even 10% you can see the difference clearly. Hope the raise it a notch for the last couple of games though — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) July 15, 2020

Still Champions. — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) July 15, 2020

“Who cares we are the CHAMPIONS!” – Carol Miziolek on Facebook.

“Not sure if too much can be read into the performances. The lack of concentration and sharpness is something that needs to be changed, but doubt that’s a permanent thing.” – Incognito on the forums.

Remember when Liverpool won the League with seven games to go? Hahahahaha — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) July 15, 2020

That wasn't great…again. But I just keep saying to myself 'Liverpool are champions', works like a charm. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) July 15, 2020

Alisson and Van Dijk’s errors came as a shock…

It's only taken me until today to realise that Van Dijk and Alisson are actually human. #LFC pic.twitter.com/LYx52h5V2p — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) July 15, 2020

Van Dijk and Alisson with two howlers. 2020 is really getting out of hand. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 15, 2020

Arsenal beating Liverpool at the interval courtesy of errors from van Dijk & Alisson. Is this real life? — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 15, 2020

Virgil van Dijk has made an error directly leading to a goal for the first time in the Premier League this season. It's only his second in the competition since joining Liverpool. ? pic.twitter.com/X4SWedxVDK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 15, 2020

And Minamino and Keita were rare positives off the bench…

Keita and Minamino have made a big difference — Harbs Soor (@harbs_soor) July 15, 2020

Keita & Minamino made a big difference when they came on tbf, if any positives can be taken from that — Joshua O’Mahoney (@JoshuaOMahoney) July 15, 2020

Successful dribbles vs Arsenal Wijnaldum – 0/1 Ox – 0/1 Keita – 2/2 He’s been on the pitch for 10 minutes… — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) July 15, 2020

naby keita is better than every other midfielder weve got combined. While they all rely on intensity and running to play football, being shown up now the tank isnt full, he comes on and looks class because hes a genuinely class player. The likes of wijnaldum are embarrassing — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) July 15, 2020

Naby Keita showing Gini Wijnaldum how to play in that position — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) July 15, 2020

Imagine fully believing Keita isn’t our best midfielder. He’s so clear — Freya (@lfcfreya) July 15, 2020

