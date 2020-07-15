LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, July 14, 2020: Liverpool’s Sadio Mané looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Arsenal won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Let ourselves down”, “Still champions” – Fans react as limp Liverpool fall to defeat at Arsenal

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 away to Arsenal on Wednesday evening, with their insipid performance summing up their post-title-winning malaise.

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Premier League, Emirates Stadium
July 15, 2020

Goals: Mane 20′; Lacazette 32′, Nelson 44′

The Reds took on the Gunners at the Emirates, looking to continue their push for a record points haul in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane turned home an Andy Robertson cross to give the hosts the lead, but two uncharacteristic errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allowed Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson to put Arsenal 2-1 up.

The second half saw Liverpool boss possession, but it was still a forgettable affair, and they limped their way to defeat in the end.

It means 100 points now cannot be achieved, following an iffy run of form since the title was clinched last month.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

There was much frustration from some at the final whistle…

“That’s 90 mins I can’t have back, what a waste of time watching that crap. I think they need to donate their wages to charity” – Declan McKeown on Facebook.

“Don’t deserve the 100. Seriously let ourselves down.” – Joe Gomez x on the forums.

 

Others were more accepting of the result, though…

“Who cares we are the CHAMPIONS!” – Carol Miziolek on Facebook.

“Not sure if too much can be read into the performances. The lack of concentration and sharpness is something that needs to be changed, but doubt that’s a permanent thing.” – Incognito on the forums.

 

Alisson and Van Dijk’s errors came as a shock…

 

And Minamino and Keita were rare positives off the bench…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

