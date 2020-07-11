Liverpool host Burnley on an afternoon where they will be looking to get another three points, and with it a step towards the 100 mark! We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Chris Williams is running this afternoon’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Elliott

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Pieters, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Gudmundsson, Brady, Vydra, Thompson, Dunn, Benson, Goodridge, Glennon

Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium.

Our coverage updates automatically below: