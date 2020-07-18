Liverpool have not been short of prolific attackers throughout their illustrious history, and Mohamed Salah can lay claim to being one of the very best.

Since the Egyptian arrived in the summer of 2017, he has been nothing short of prolific for the Reds across all competitions.

A debut campaign returned a remarkable 44 goals, the most of any Red in a single season in the Premier League era and a tally only three short of Ian Rush’s record of 47 set in 1983/84.

In the two seasons which followed to date, Salah has plunged a further 50 goals to take his tally to 94 – a return which already sees him sit 18th in the club’s all-time goalscorers list, 34 off the top ten.

And while his outing in the defeat at Arsenal failed to return a goal, the occasion marked his 150th appearance for Liverpool, a milestone reached by having missed just 14 games since arriving at the club.

By netting 94 goals, Salah nestled himself in the top three Liverpool goalscorers in the first 150 appearances for the club – sitting behind only the legendary Roger Hunt and Jack Parkinson, a star for the club in the early 1900s, as per club statistician Ged Rea:

Most goals for @LFC in first 150 appearances (all competitions):-

102 Roger Hunt

95 Jack Parkinson

94 Mo Salah

92 Sam Raybould

91 Ian Rush

86 Robbie Fowler — Ged Rea (@ged0407) July 18, 2020

The Egyptian’s frightening level of consistency has made such a feat possible, one which is made all the more impressive when you consider his 36 assists on top of his 94 goals.

While Liverpool’s No. 11 has finished each of his seasons with the Reds in double-figures, his maiden campaign set standards which make have made him prone to criticism.

But for Jurgen Klopp, his influence extends far beyond what the statistics tell you on paper.

“His numbers are remarkable, they really are,” Klopp said of his winger. “It is so exceptional but if we think about the goals we scored when he made the run or stuff like this, open up the gap, then he’s probably involved in 150 goals.

“If we would have a closer look at that, you’d see just how incredible it is. Just absolutely incredible and what is also absolutely incredible by the way, is the fact he has played 150 games for us in three years. That really is a lot.

“I don’t know how many other players in world football had those [figures] ever. There cannot be a lot because it’s so exceptional.”