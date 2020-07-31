Liverpool chief executive officer Peter Moore is to leave the club this summer and be replaced by current managing director and chief commercial officer, Billy Hogan.

Moore, who is a boyhood Red, joined the club in the summer of 2017 having replaced Ian Ayre at the top, albeit with different responsibilities away from shaping the team.

But after three years overseeing the Reds, his time has come to an end with Liverpool with his three-year deal ensuring a transition is now to take place.

Another transfer from within will see current managing director and chief commercial officer, Hogan, assume the responsibilities of CEO from the club’s London and Liverpool offices.

But first, a month-long transition will see Moore assist with Hogan’s switch before leaving at the end of August, where a return to the United States is expected.

Hogan, who has worked for FSG since 2004, made the move to Liverpool in 2012 and has been the man responsible for transforming the club’s commercial performance.

He played a key role in the negotiations with new kit manufacturer Nike, which saw a 20 percent royalty on net sales secured on all Liverpool products.

Upon the announcement of the news, FSG released a joint statement on the club’s official website thanking Moore for his services:

“We would like to place on record our gratitude to Peter for his contribution and moving the club forward over the past three seasons.

“He has strengthened the club’s business operations through his leadership and we are grateful to him for his passion, dedication and support.”

A role Moore himself said was a privilege to take on as he sent his thanks and best wishes as he moves on to another chapter.

“I’ve loved every minute of the job here in Liverpool and feel privileged to have moved the club forward on its civic, commercial and community operations during the last three years,” he said.

“I’m indebted to so many people I’ve met on this fantastic journey at Liverpool.”

The news comes days after the appointment of Matt Scammell as the club’s new commercial director, who spent nine years with Manchester United.

He is likely to take on more of the responsibilities Hogan leaves behind. And with 12 years at Liverpool, the new CEO is ‘honoured’ to be the one taking the club forward off the pitch as the team continue to set new benchmarks on it.

Best wishes for the future, Peter.