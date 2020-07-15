Liverpool can sign players between the end of July and the start of October, after all 20 Premier League clubs agreed to the proposed dates at their latest meeting.

The Premier League have confirmed that the next transfer window will open on July 27, the day after the final game of the season.

Following a three-month suspension to English football in the coronavirus pandemic, dates have been pushed back to allow clubs to finish the current campaign and then prepare for the next.

Next season is expected to begin on the weekend of September 12/13, but unlike the established norm, the transfer window will not close before kickoff.

Instead, the new deadline day is October 5, allowing clubs to sign players for almost a month after the first game of 2020/21.

There will also be an extended ‘domestic window’ which will allow Premier League clubs to sell or loan players to sides from the Championship down until 5pm on October 16.

These dates remain “subject to the approval of FIFA” but there is unlikely to be opposition in that respect.

Liverpool are not likely to be busy in the next transfer window, however, with Jurgen Klopp once again telling reporters on Tuesday that the financial impact of coronavirus could limit spending.

“For strengthening the squad you need money; we are in uncertain times,” he said.

“Obviously for some clubs, that means we cannot just do what we would do if the times were not uncertain.

“Can we develop the squad? It’s probably possible, but only with real money.

“We have talents ourselves, big talents and players who can make big steps in our squad but buying now, just going out and asking what you want and we go for it—that’s really difficult.”

The Reds have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, while the likes of Dejan Lovren and Xherdan Shaqiri have been touted with an exit.

There could also be loan moves for some young players, with Adam Lewis likely to head out on a temporary spell after signing a new long-term contract with the club this week.