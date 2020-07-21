Jordan Henderson has used his Chelsea matchday programme notes to send a heartfelt message of thanks to every person who has contributed to Liverpool winning the Premier League title—starting with the supporters.

The Reds will finally get their hands on the league championship trophy on Wednesday night, after the game against Chelsea—the last home game of the season.

A section of the Kop is being used to build a platform for the players, where club captain Henderson will become the first Red to lift the trophy in the modern era and the first in 30 years overall.

But one of the skipper’s defining qualities has always been his selflessness and regard for others, as has been demonstrated multiple times across the course of the coronavirus pandemic—and as is shown once more here.

Hendo has written his of his incredible “gratitude” toward a host of people responsible for getting the team to this point, insisting the title belongs to all of them and has been possible because of all of them.

Reiterating the important point that fans should celebrate at home, Henderson promised that they would be utmost in the players’ minds and that there’s no question that the trophy has been won for them.

“At Liverpool every single player in our dressing room recognises how fortunate we are to have the best in the world looking out for us and after us – and on a night like Wednesday it’s important to express that appreciation. “The supporters, of course, are a huge factor. Without them this club isn’t what it is. Speak to anyone in the world about Liverpool Football Club and the conversation always comes back to the passion and emotion around the club – and that’s entirely down to our fans. “This is an emotional club and we shouldn’t shy away from that fact. It brings pressures, yes, but it means everything we do together means more – in good times and bad. “It’s gutting for all of us that our fans are not with us in person, but we can still make this one of the most enjoyable shared experiences we’ve ever had if we want it to be. “I promise you: we will feel you with us when we lift that trophy, even though you’re not at Anfield in person. We are lifting it for you – you’ve driven us to achieving this dream.”

For Henderson, it’s absolutely a team effort to be crowned the best in the land, and this particular team is a wide-ranging one.

The captain makes his appreciation for all club workers abundantly clear: those who work in the city offices, the foundations, out in the community and, of course, at the training ground.

“The staff at Melwood, of course, we do know personally – and on behalf of all the players I want to take this chance to tell them they mean everything to us. I think I have the best workplace in the country and the rest of the players say the same thing. “Each day we are looked after by world-class professionals who create a culture and environment where players can thrive. Whether it’s the coaches, the medical team, fitness staff, the nutrition experts and chefs, the ground staff, the administration people or security… they dedicate their careers to make our team the best it can be. “It is no exaggeration to say that without these people the team would not be what it is. Without them Melwood would feel different and not give us the same energy. I hope everyone there knows how important they are to us and realise this title is as much for them as anyone.”

Henderson went also speaks at length about the enormous level of respect and admiration the squad have for the manager who has finally ended the wait for a title: Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s no secret what this squad thinks of Jurgen Klopp,” the captain added.

“If you think as supporters you appreciate what he has done for this club, you can multiply that by a hundred for the team. He is our leader – he has set the tone for all of this from the day we walked in.”

There are more messages of admiration and thanks for the players’ families, for the spirit of “brothers” which the squad shares between them and a message for the duo who are departing, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana—the latter being our skipper’s best mate off the pitch and a clear source of inspiration in professionalism and approach.

But the final word on lifting the Premier League trophy is the same as the first: for the fans.

“When the trophy is lifted everyone I’ve mentioned will be there with us on that podium, if not in person, then at least in spirit and mind. Their hands will be on the trophy as well. Our supporters, the staff, our families and our team. “The best things are achieved together. This is a collective achievement and one we should all cherish and enjoy. “Thank you all for everything.”

This incredible two-way relationship between fans and players, between Kopites and Henderson, has now brought both sides of the deal every success imaginable.

So thanks from the fans to Henderson, too, and all the players, staff, families, behind-the-scenes workers and more who have all put the time in to finally see us back to being crowned the champions of England.