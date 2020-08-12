A host of murals celebrating Liverpool Football Club have cropped up across the city in recent years, from Jurgen Klopp to Jordan Henderson, and here is where you can find them.

Liverpool boasts an incredible collection of street art—from the Beatles to the Liver Birds and everything in between, the creative talent is truly something to behold.

And with football holding a special place in the hearts of many, it also finds itself as an art form in various parts around the city, with Liverpool FC well represented.

From celebrating triumphs, legends and local heroes, the Reds have seen some brilliant artists use various buildings as blank canvases to create some incredible murals.

Here are the Liverpool murals scattered around the city and where you can find them.

Jurgen Klopp

Address: Jamaica Street – corner of Jordan Street

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

This shrine to Klopp came to be in December 2018, at the hands of artist Akse, and can be found in the Baltic Triangle.

The mural has proved very popular and is accompanied by the slogan: ‘This Is Liverpool, This Means More’

Klopp’s Champions of 2020

Address: Jamaica Street – between Norfolk St and Brick St

Google Map: You can find directions to the mural here

Fresh off the back of securing the club’s 19th league title, Klopp and his champions of 2020 were etched onto the wall by Liverpool artist Caleb.

Also found in the Baltic Triangle, the Liver Bird can be seen with the league title with Klopp looking on with his trademark smile.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Address: Sybil Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

The mural was the brainchild of The Anfield Wrap following the Reds’ Champions League success in 2019, and supports Fans Supporting Foodbanks.

Just around the corner from Anfield, the mural is one which shows a local lad achieving his dreams, with his words “I’m just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true” etched next to the image.

Jordan Henderson

Address: Sybil Road, Anfield – corner of Anfield Road

Google Map: You can find directions to the mural here

This mural was commissioned by The Redmen TV to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning success and the career of the captain, sitting directly opposite from Trent’s mural.

It also gives thanks to the incredible work done by Alder Hey Hospital.

Two Title-Winning Skippers: Henderson & Hansen

Address: Old Barn Road, Anfield – corner of Stonehill Street

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

This one celebrates the most recent title success and the one which preceded it, with Henderson and Alan Hansen proudly lifting the Premier League and First Division titles respectively.

Paul Curtis, who is widely known for his Liver Bird wings painting, is the artist behind this piece which is not far from Anfield.

King Kenny & Shankly

Address: 166-182 Oakfield Rd, Anfield, Liverpool, L4 0UH

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

Liverpool artist John Culshaw is the man responsible for this one on the side of the Sandon Pub, which is less than a five-minute walk from Anfield.

A tribute to two legends of the club.

Ode to Mo

Address: 4 Basnett St, Liverpool, L1 1EJ

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

This one is an ode to Mohamed Salah, which is positioned in the heart of the city centre, created by Guy McKinley which features a poem by Musa Okwonga.

It was created in the summer of 2018, merely one year after the Egyptian arrived and enjoyed a record-breaking debut season.

Title Celebrations

Address: Bold St, Liverpool, L1 4NL

Google Maps: You can find directions to the mural here

This mural on the side of a building off Bold Street is another tribute to the club’s Premier League success, showing Virgil van Dijk with his arm around Sadio Mane as they celebrate one of the goals that catapulted the Reds to the title.

The piece is a part of a campaign by club sponsor Nivea Men.