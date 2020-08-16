Liverpool youngster Adam Lewis is set to join Ligue 2 side Amiens SC on a season-long loan, with the left-back to gain experience of first-team football with a move to France.

It has been a difficult year for Lewis, who was part of the Reds’ pre-season training last summer, before injury stalled his progress and Yasser Larouci leapfrogged him in the pecking order.

Returning to action at the start of 2020, the 20-year-old then made his senior debut for the club in the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup in February, as well as making 10 appearances at academy level.

But left out of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad to travel to Austria this week, Lewis is now set to head out on loan, having expressed his desire to play week in, week out elsewhere.

Championship side Luton Town were considered the front-runners for his first loan move, but now the Scouser is on his way to Amiens, according to The Athletic‘s James Pearce.

Pearce reports that Lewis will undergo a medical on Monday ahead of a season-long switch to Stade de la Licorne, with Amiens preparing for a season in the French second tier.

Having suffered relegation from Ligue 1 last season, Amiens are looking to bounce back at the first opportunity, and it could be a great opportunity for Lewis to prove himself.

Amiens are without an established first-choice left-back after Haitam Aleesami left the club on the expiry of his contract this month, with Liverpool’s No. 46 therefore primed for a focal role.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, the Ligue 2 club are even hoping to negotiate an option to buy in their deal with the Reds.

This seems unlikely, given how Liverpool typically operate in the loan market, and with Lewis still just 20 they could look to keep him on the books for the long term, either with a view to a first-team role or a more lucrative move in the future.

Lewis would not be the first Reds youngster to head to France on loan in recent years, with Sheyi Ojo having spent the 2018/19 campaign with Stade de Reims in the top flight.

Nevertheless, it would be an ambitious move for the young left-back, stepping out of his comfort zone in a bid to cement himself as a senior professional.