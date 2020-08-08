Harry Wilson has caught the eye of both Leeds United and Newcastle, with the Liverpool youngster likely to depart on another loan spell in 2020/21.

The 23-year-old has spent time with three different clubs in the last two and a half seasons, with stints coming at Hull, Derby and Bournemouth – with the latter his first experience in the Premier League.

He made 35 appearances for a return of seven goals for the Cherries in a season which resulted in their relegation.

And with his long-term suitability with the Reds still under question, Wilson had been tipped as one of the players to depart permanently come the summer, until the coronavirus hit.

A figure in excess of £20 million would have been desirable for Liverpool, but with clubs now feeling the financial effects of the pandemic, such a fee is now unlikely and if the valuation can not be met, another loan spell will be on the cards.

And Newcastle have identified the Welshman as one of their “two leading domestic targets” in the loan market, alongside Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher, as per the Northern Echo.

With the Magpies’ takeover having collapsed and a new financial landscape to navigate, Steve Bruce has seen his spending capacity reduced once more and Wilson is sen as a “realistic target” to secure on a temporary basis.

He was a “leading target” for Bruce last season and now the Newcastle manager is “hoping to be able to persuade Wilson to rebuff interest from elsewhere.”

Interest which also comes from the newly promoted Leeds United, with the Athletic‘s ever-reliable Leeds reporter Phil Hay revealing Wilson is “always on the list of possibilities.”

The 23-year-old has been “very highly rated” by Leeds and director of football Victor Orta “for a while.”

The caveat, as ever, is the price Liverpool would place on the winger, with Hay’s comments suggesting they would look for a permanent deal instead of a loan switch, with Man City winger Jack Harrison set to take one of the two loan spots available next season.

It is said to be “one to watch, possibly” for Leeds, with Jurgen Klopp to assess what next for Wilson when the squad reconvene for pre-season on August 15.