Rhian Brewster has been named in Aidy Boothroyd’s England under-21s side for their September internationals, but national compatriot Curtis Jones missed out.

The 20-year-old was selected for the Young Lions’ under-21s Euro qualifying fixtures against both Kosovo (September 4) and Austria (September 8) next month.

England’s U21s have won each of their four group games to date to sit atop of Group C on goal difference – with Austria and Kosovo sitting in second and third place respectively.

Albania, Andorra and Turkey round out the group where only the top spot secures automatic qualification, with the top five runners-up from a total of nine groups following suit.

The striker has been an ever-present in England’s youth ranks and was a key member of the under-17 World Cup-winning side in 2017, where Steve Cooper was at the helm and subsequently worked with Brewster during his first career loan spell at Swansea last season.

Both fixtures are to take place away from England behind-closed-doors, where Brewster is scheduled to meet up with his international teammates at St George’s Park on Monday.

He joins the likes of Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, Norwich’s Todd Cantwell, Everton‘s Tom Davies and Chelsea‘s Callum Hudson-Odoi in the squad, but there is no place for Curtis Jones.

Jones has been on an upwards trajectory in the last year having settled into Jurgen Klopp‘s first team and clinched a Premier League winners’ medal.

But a call-up to England’s U21s continues to elude him, where, to date, he has represented his country at U19, U18, U17 and U16 level – it will no doubt only be a matter of time, however.

Brewster joins Andy Robertson, Neco Williams, Harry Wilson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold in being called up for international duty this September thus far ahead of the start of the Premier League season.