Burnley have entered talks with Liverpool over a permanent move for Harry Wilson, and are said to be confident of signing the winger despite no fee being agreed yet.

Wilson is yet to feature in a matchday squad for the Reds this season, and despite continuing to train with the first team is unlikely to play against Lincoln in the League Cup on Thursday night.

This is due to ongoing negotiations with Burnley over switch to Turf Moor, though it is unclear whether the Clarets will meet Liverpool’s price tag of £20 million.

The Wales international has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons out on loan with Hull, Derby and Bournemouth respectively, but it is best for all parties that he departs on a long-term basis this summer.

The Press Association report that Burnley are in talks with the Reds, and though “a fee is yet to be agreed there is a degree of confidence a move will happen.”

Moving to Burnley could be the ideal scenario for Wilson, with Sean Dyche in need of reinforcements in attack and yet to add to his squad in the summer transfer window.

Both Jeff Hendrick and Aaron Lennon left the club on free transfers at the end of last season, and Dyche named four defenders on his substitutes’ bench for Sunday’s 4-2 loss at Leicester.

Wilson could realistically take over from Robbie Brady as first-choice starter on the right flank, complementing another hugely talented young winger on the opposite flank in Dwight McNeil.

It is likely that Liverpool will need to lower their valuation of Wilson in order to complete a deal, though the capabilities of Michael Edwards cannot be doubted.

“There’s a couple of things that are maybes, but not on the cusp,” Dyche said of Burnley‘s situation in the transfer market on Tuesday.

He later added: “It’s very rare we’re first in to get players, we have to patient, keep our eyes open and our ears to the ground, and hope we can get the players in we think can affect us.”

The 23-year-old is one of a number of players expected to depart Anfield before the end of the transfer window, with Rhian Brewster, Marko Grujic, Loris Karius, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi among those also available.