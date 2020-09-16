Jurgen Klopp will “think about” whether or not to extend his Liverpool contract when he nears the end of his current deal in 2024, with the boss still yet to make up his mind.

It has been suggested that Klopp will leave the Reds when his terms expire at the end of 2023/24, as the German is not eager to overexert himself in a challenging profession.

That remains a long way away, and if he does stay until he is 57, he will have led the club for almost nine full seasons, which would be the longest any manager has been in charge of Liverpool since Bob Paisley.

Having already brought the Champions League and Premier League titles back to Anfield, Klopp is rightly considered a legend on Merseyside, and if he continues this, his legacy will only be enhanced further.

At this stage, it is difficult to comprehend life without Klopp as Liverpool manager, but there will be a time when the club is forced to move on.

Whether that comes in 2024 remains to be seen, as in an interview with German YouTuber Leeroy Matata, he indicated he would be open to staying for longer.

He said that he still had “four years on his contract,” and insisted that is “an eternity in football” and “a lot can happen” during that time.

But he added that he would “think about” extending his deal when the time comes, and if not then he would “go on vacation.”

“I know that I won’t, after four more years at Liverpool, stop and then start somewhere else the next day,” he continued, “that will definitely not happen regardless.”

As Klopp stresses, a lot can happen in football over the course of four years, as he found during his stay at Borussia Dortmund when, after seven years, he opted to leave as the cycle had come to an end.

There is no predicting how the Reds will fare between now and 2024, but given the recent success it would appear the club is still on an upward trajectory.

Klopp has spoken on numerous occasions of his admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson, but also that the “financial power” of football would ensure a dynasty similar to that which the great Liverpool and Man United sides enjoyed in the past would be difficult to replicate.

If any manager could, however, Klopp could, with his infectious personality and keen eye for development making him the perfect figurehead for a long-term project.

Though his latest comments may be more off the cuff, and it is still likely his time on Merseyside ends naturally in 2024, Liverpool will be hoping he reconsiders and prolongs his stay beyond the next four years.