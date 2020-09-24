LINCOLN, ENGLAND - Thursday, September 24, 2020: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates scoring the third goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Lincoln City FC and Liverpool FC at Sincil Bank. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Jones has got the lot”, “Minamino was everywhere” – Fans react to Liverpool’s 7-2 thrashing of Lincoln

Liverpool progressed to the fourth round of the League Cup after a 7-2 thrashing of Lincoln, with Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino receiving plenty of praise from fans.

Lincoln 2-7 Liverpool

League Cup Third Round, Sincil Bank
September 24, 2020

Goals: Edun 60′, Montsma 66′; Shaqiri 9′, Minamino 18′ 46′, Jones 32′ 36′, Grujic 65′, Origi 89′

The Premier League champions made the trip to Sincil Bank to take on the League One outfit, with Jurgen Klopp ringing the changes.

It didn’t matter, however, as Liverpool had the tie wrapped up by half-time, thanks to Xherdan Shaqiri‘s free-kick, Minamino’s lovely finish and a Jones double.

Minamino got his second to make it 5-0 to the Reds immediately after half-time, but Tayo Edun bagged a consolation on the hour mark.

Forgotten man Marko Grujic then squeezed in a sixth as Liverpool ran riot, while Lewis Montsma headed home for the hosts.

Divock Origi completed the scoring in the dying minutes, completing a productive night for Klopp’s team – the first 7-2 away win in the club’s history.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and The Anfield Noise forum.

 

There was positivity galore at the final whistle…

“Outstanding result.”

Don Voyage on Facebook.

“I enjoyed that! Entertaining, mutually respectful game and some interesting individual performances.”

Red_Submarine on the forums.

 

Jones and Minamino earned the most plaudits…

Curtis Jones is an incredibly talented footballer with two great feet. If he was given the chance in the Premier league after a few appearances he would grow very fast into a top player.”

John Gardner on Facebook.

“Curtis is pushing for a place in the first team but faces stiff competition.”

cynicaloldgit on the forums.

 

Some liked the look of debutant Tsimikas…

 

Attention now turns to two quickfire clashes with Arsenal…

“Liverpool gonna trash Arteta’s team come next week.”

Chidi Godsday Agummadu on Facebook.

“So a double-header against Arsenal next: League on Monday and Carabao Cup a few days later. I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing this team again in the cup tie; they certainly deserve another chance. Two wins please, lads.”

cynicaloldgit on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section!

