Liverpool progressed to the fourth round of the League Cup after a 7-2 thrashing of Lincoln, with Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino receiving plenty of praise from fans.

Lincoln 2-7 Liverpool

League Cup Third Round, Sincil Bank

September 24, 2020

Goals: Edun 60′, Montsma 66′; Shaqiri 9′, Minamino 18′ 46′, Jones 32′ 36′, Grujic 65′, Origi 89′

The Premier League champions made the trip to Sincil Bank to take on the League One outfit, with Jurgen Klopp ringing the changes.

It didn’t matter, however, as Liverpool had the tie wrapped up by half-time, thanks to Xherdan Shaqiri‘s free-kick, Minamino’s lovely finish and a Jones double.

Minamino got his second to make it 5-0 to the Reds immediately after half-time, but Tayo Edun bagged a consolation on the hour mark.

Forgotten man Marko Grujic then squeezed in a sixth as Liverpool ran riot, while Lewis Montsma headed home for the hosts.

Divock Origi completed the scoring in the dying minutes, completing a productive night for Klopp’s team – the first 7-2 away win in the club’s history.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and The Anfield Noise forum.

There was positivity galore at the final whistle…

FT: Lincoln 2 #LFC 7: Liverpool progress into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in emphatic fashion. Jones (2), Minamino (2), Shaqiri, Grujic and Origi with the goals. Very enjoyable to watch. Loads of positives. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 24, 2020

• Through to the next round

• We finally have a strong 2nd team.

• No injuries.

• Minamino is a real gem & MOTM.

• Jones is special.

• Good to finally have Shaqiri back.

• Tsimikas very impressive. Arsenal (H), next. — – (@AnfieldRd96) September 24, 2020

“Outstanding result.” – Don Voyage on Facebook.

Excellent performance, fringe players impressing/getting valuable minutes. Lovely stuff. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 24, 2020

“I enjoyed that! Entertaining, mutually respectful game and some interesting individual performances.” – Red_Submarine on the forums.

Don’t think I’ve ever seen #LFC win 7-2 before. There was a 7-1 at Derby, but reckon that’s a new scoreline in my lifetime – and a very comprehensive win #LINLIV #EFLCup #CarabaoCup — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) September 24, 2020

Jones and Minamino earned the most plaudits…

Been impressed with Tsimikas. Minamino continues to impress (already one of my faves) and Jones is every bit the senior player as opposed to a youngster, in my view. — Jason Roberts (@Ja5onRoberts) September 24, 2020

Ruthless from Liverpool and some brilliant goals on an eventful evening. Taki Minamino would be a first choice starter at a lot of clubs, those two goals will be important. Curtis Jones, again, shows why senior players in the squad think so highly of him? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 24, 2020

Best young central midfielder in England? pic.twitter.com/mhukNoWtFi — Redmen TV Academy (@RedmenAcademy) September 24, 2020

“Curtis Jones is an incredibly talented footballer with two great feet. If he was given the chance in the Premier league after a few appearances he would grow very fast into a top player.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

Bobby Firmino is one of my favourite #LFC players of all time. It’s his subtle intelligence that goes under the radar. But Minamino is a genuine threat to his role. He’s real competition. And that’s a great thing for Bobby. — Si Steers (@sisteers) September 24, 2020

As the game closed out, Curtis Jones was still demanding the ball, still trying to build another move, still urging Liverpool to score an eighth. Some performance from the 19-year-old, and not only the two goals; his passing and work ethic, covering back, so impressive. #lfc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 24, 2020

Minamino is so fun to watch, like a mini Firmino, was everywhere, his shot accuracy is something else though. Shaqiri excellent as well, shame he gets so many injuries, wonder what sort of player he'd be. Curtis Jones has bags of potential, he'll get more chances this season — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 24, 2020

“Curtis is pushing for a place in the first team but faces stiff competition.” – cynicaloldgit on the forums.

Much to be pleased with for #LFC – not least the signs from Minamino, Shaqiri, Tsimikas, and Jota off the bench. Debut for Rhys Williams, first Reds goal for Marko Grujic. Curtis Jones, though, the standout. He looks like he's got the lot, this lad. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 24, 2020

Some liked the look of debutant Tsimikas…

Tsimikas is looking really good — Thia? (@bubbIxs) September 24, 2020

Liking the look of Tsimikas here. Looks very comfortable with the ball high up the pitch — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 24, 2020

Tsimikas for 10M > Chilwell for 50M — 19 Times (@LFCLiverbird96) September 24, 2020

Tsimikas had a quietly impressive game — Wicklowred (@Wicklowred) September 24, 2020

What a performance by Tsimikas though. Sure he got caught out a couple of times and sure it's just Lincoln but he was very tidy with the one twos, great striding forward, making overlapping runs and can really cross a ball, I can see why we got him. Gassed — ' (@youkayemLFC) September 24, 2020

Tsimikas is the real deal, our scouting team is too good. He strutted his stuff at the carpet last szn, Arsenal should have got him considering he would start for them.. — ? (@Goalanke) September 24, 2020

Attention now turns to two quickfire clashes with Arsenal…

Job done Reds. Bring on Arsenal pic.twitter.com/90yu1FHpcR — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) September 24, 2020

Get in great win. Rhys Williams had a good game. Good to see Jones get a double an Minamino get two goals and an assist. Bring on Arsenal — Homes (@LFC_Wahome) September 24, 2020

7-2 FT to the Reds. A thoroughly enjoyable run out. Everyone played their part but Minamino my MOTM. A job well done. Bring on Arsenal on Monday night! — Nina_LFC (@Nina_LFC) September 24, 2020

“Liverpool gonna trash Arteta’s team come next week.” – Chidi Godsday Agummadu on Facebook.

Arsenal twice next week then at home! — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) September 24, 2020

Last time we hosted Arsenal twice in a week in the cup and league…. Ended up with 6-3 and 3-1 losses. Don’t see that happening again hopefully. — Liverpool Australia – The L Files (@LFC_Australia) September 24, 2020

“So a double-header against Arsenal next: League on Monday and Carabao Cup a few days later. I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing this team again in the cup tie; they certainly deserve another chance. Two wins please, lads.” – cynicaloldgit on the forums.

Klopp thinking about the arsenal line up pic.twitter.com/olCgmIug1R — lfc (@lfc_allting) September 24, 2020

