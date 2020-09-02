Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips is set to leave the club in the summer transfer window, with Bristol City touted as a likely destination, either on loan or permanently.

Phillips sent the majority of last season on loan with Stuttgart, returning to Anfield briefly during the winter to feature in the 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup.

The 23-year-old enhanced his reputation by helping the club seal promotion back to the Bundesliga, but that does not appear to have convinced Jurgen Klopp of a long-term role at Liverpool.

With Billy Koumetio preferred to Phillips, Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever for the Reds’ squad in the Community Shield, the No. 47 is now on course for a move.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Liverpool are considering a “number of offers” for the ex-Bolton youth, “both loan and permanent,” with “plenty of interest” emerging.

Pearce names Bristol City among those to have registered their interest, with Dean Holden’s side “hoping that the promise of regular action in the Championship will help them land” him.

City finished 12th in the second tier last season, which prompted them to sack manager Lee Johnson, who had led the club for four years but at best delivered an eighth-placed finish in 2018/19.

Last season saw former Everton centre-back Ashley Williams feature prominently after joining on a free, but he is currently out of contract having only signed a one-year deal.

Phillips could, therefore, take his place, with City looking for a more positive campaign in 2020/21.

The Liverpool defender is unlikely to be short of other offers, however, and Stuttgart have previously expressed their desire to bring him back to the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Lancs Live report that Blackburn are also interested in the centre-back, after the failure to sign Wigan’s Cedric Kipre.

It is unclear how much the Reds could bank with the sale of Phillips, but he signed a new long-term contract back in 2019, so the club could hope to raise a large fee if he leaves on a permanent basis.

He is unlikely to be the last player to leave Merseyside this summer, with Loris Karius, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Sheyi Ojo and Yasser Larouci all expected to be sold.

Hoever, Van den Berg, Ben Woodburn, Rhian Brewster, Tony Gallacher, Herbie Kane, Anderson Arroyo, Liam Millar and Taiwo Awoniyi could also leave on loan, while there is a chance Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are moved on too.