Liverpool continue to churn out endless eye-catching statistics, with more coming to the fore after their 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield.

The Reds were magnificent against the Gunners on Monday night, outplaying them from the first minute and duly coming away with all three points.

Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota got the goals for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, who made it three wins out of three to start their Premier League title defence.

Here are five of the best stats to emerge from another great night on Merseyside.

Robbo on Fire Going Forward

Robertson has become a wonderful player for Liverpool, maturing into arguably the world’s leading left-back.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold earns slightly more acclaim out of the Reds’ two full-backs, the Scot is delivering incredible numbers in his own right.

Having been at fault for Alexandre Lacazette’s opening goal on Monday, Robertson made amends and put Liverpool 2-1 up, meaning he now has seven goal contributions in his last eight appearances (two goals, five assists).

It is a stunning return from a player who arrived at Anfield to a relatively muted reception back in 2017, but who has since become a Liverpool legend.

Any striker would be happy with those figures, let alone a full-back.

Van Dijk Breaks Thiago’s Record

Thiago made a memorable first appearance for Liverpool at Chelsea, coming on at half-time and running the show with his quality on the ball.

The Spaniard completed 75 passes during his time on the pitch, which was a Premier League record for a 45-minute spell.

While Thiago may have expected to hold that record for a while, Virgil van Dijk has already beaten it, following a passing masterclass against Arsenal.

Virgil van Dijk completed 117 passes vs. Arsenal, *71* more than any Arsenal player. Excellent range from the Liverpool skipper on the night. ? pic.twitter.com/6nclEap8p5 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 28, 2020

Liverpool’s incomparable Dutchman completed 77 passes in the first half at Anfield, getting the better of his new teammate in the process.

Van Dijk wasn’t playing it safe, either, firing endless long balls into the feet of teammates and oozing almost impossible levels of class.

We just take him for granted now.

400 League Goals Under Klopp

When Klopp became Liverpool manager five years ago, it quickly became evident that an entertaining brand of attacking football would be the order of the day.

The goals started to flow, admittedly at both ends to begin with, and the German’s “heavy metal” style of play was consistently on show.

Liverpool have become a more polished machine these days, not always playing in such gung-ho fashion, but they continue to score at a relentless rate.

Monday’s 3-1 victory saw the Reds reach 400 Premier League goals under Klopp, with debutant Diogo Jota the 33rd player to chip in during that time.

All this has been achieved in just 185 matches, at an average of 2.16 goals per game. What a football team.

Speaking of Klopp, here’s one more stat for you to enjoy, courtesy of Liverpool’s official statistician, Ged Rea…

Last night was Jurgen Klopp's 50th league game against a 'big-6' rival. He has lost 8. Since his appointment Man City have lost 17 of 48, Man Utd 15 of 47, Chelsea 20 of 49, Tottenham 20 of 48 and Arsenal 23 of 48 'big-6' encounters. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) September 29, 2020

Unbeaten Home Record Edges Closer

What were you doing back in April 2017? Feels a long time ago now, doesn’t it?

For Liverpool, they were suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, with former Reds striker Christian Benteke scoring the winner.

Remarkably, that was still the last time they lost at Anfield in the league, almost three-and-a-half years on.

There were some slight fears that an in-form Arsenal could end the record on Monday night, but the win was never in doubt, even when Liverpool went behind.

It means it’s now 61 home league matches unbeaten for Klopp’s team, who are closing in on the club record of 63, set between 1978 and 1981.

The next three sides to head to Anfield in the league are Sheffield United, West Ham and Leicester.

Jota Joins the Debut Goal Club

It was a debut to treasure for Jota, who made the perfect start to life at Liverpool.

Having hit the side-netting with one effort and seen Mohamed Salah take the ball from under his nose on another occasion, it looked as though the Portuguese’s chances of a debut goal had gone.

There was still time for him to volley home a well-taken strike in front of the Kop, however, getting off the mark for his new club immediately.

Jota is the 13th player in Reds history to net on his Premier League debut, as pointed out by Opta, joining Mane in doing so against Arsenal.

On this early evidence, Jota looks an exciting signing who is tailor-made to thrive in this team.