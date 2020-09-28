Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Thiago is not expected back from the ‘minor’ issue that ruled him out of Monday night’s clash with Arsenal until after the October break.

Thiago was due to make his first start for Liverpool when the Gunners made their first of two visits to Anfield this week, but the Spaniard was deemed unavailable.

It is a blow for the Reds, but with Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita lining up in midfield instead, the improved depth in Klopp’s squad shone through.

As an undeniable first-choice starter when fit, though, there is a real clamour over Thiago being able to settle into a regular role in the side.

That will not come until at least the Merseyside derby on October 17, however, with Klopp ruling his No. 6 out of three games.

“After the international break he will be fine, for sure,” he told Sky Sports ahead of kickoff.

“That’s the situation in the moment. So he’s not fit enough to be involved tonight, but that’s it.”

Shortly after, it was confirmed by the Premier League that there were 10 new positive tests for Covid-19 from 1,595 players and club staff tested and that affected individuals will self isolate for 10 days.

Thiago joins Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the treatment table, with Matip also due to return after the international break.

Alisson was a doubt for the Arsenal game, but passed a late fitness test to take his place between the sticks.

The nature of Thiago‘s problem remains to be seen, though the club described it as a “minor fitness issue,” with the 29-year-old believed to have missed training late in the week.

Spain manager Luis Enrique is due to announce his squad for their upcoming clashes with Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine on October 2, and clearly, Thiago is now not likely to be included.