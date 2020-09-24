Liveprool’s League Cup campaign starts with a trip to League One’s Lincoln City, where a much-changed side is expected. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.

After dispatching Chelsea to the tune of 2-0 over the weekend, focus swiftly shifted to the League Cup with the Reds’ schedule now in full flight for the 2020/21 season.

The occasion is, of course, marred by no fans being in attendance, where a number of new faces are set to be handed their maiden start in a Liverpool shirt.

The likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota and Thiago are all in the mix for the matchup as they continue to settle into their new surroundings, where a host of youngsters and those on the fringes are also to feature.

It sets up an intriguing evening for those of the Liverpool persuasion as the team Jurgen Klopp assembles looks to progress to the fourth round, where they would meet Arsenal.

Can a much-changed side see Liverpool progress to the fourth round of the League Cup for the second successive season?

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (BST)—or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Friday) in Sydney, 10.45pm in Dubai and 9.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Lincoln vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Lincoln vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ League Cup clash on the following channels worldwide:

