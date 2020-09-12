Liverpool’s 2020/21 Premier League season starts now, with Leeds United the visitors as the Reds look to kick off in style. Here’s how to watch the clash on TV around the world.

The new season is finally upon us and Jurgen Klopp‘s men are out to “attack” the title once more, starting with a champion vs. champion affair.

The Premier League champions meet the Championship champions, with Leeds United the visitors at Anfield in a top-flight game for the first time since 2003.

While the Reds have been quiet on the transfer front, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have looked to add depth and quality to their ranks and are likely to turn to two new arrivals in Rodrigo and Robin Koch this evening.

For Liverpool, players, thankfully, returned from the international break without injury and are out to hit the ground running by picking up their first three points of the campaign, while also maintaining Anfield’s unbeaten record which currently stands at 59 league games.

Can the reigning Premier League champions get off to the perfect start this season?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (BST)—or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 2.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leeds United is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

Liverpool vs. Leeds United is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leeds United is being shown live on NBC and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Leeds United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ opening league clash on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go, Idman TV, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, SportKlub 1 Serbia, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, Sky HD, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, ESPN Andina, Sportklub 1 Croatia, TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3, Viaplay Finland, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport en direct, Adjarasport TV, Citi FM, Cosmote Sport 2 HD, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, Digi Sport 1, SíminnSport, Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola TV, Sport 1, SKY Go Italia, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, MaxTV Go, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV1, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Okko Sport, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports Ukraine, Telemundo, NBCSports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, NBC, K+PM

