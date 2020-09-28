Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Roberto Firmino (left) during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Jason Cairnduff/PA Wire/PA Images)
“What a football team,” “Mane was utterly ridiculous” – Fans react as Liverpool topple Arsenal

Liverpool made it three wins from three in the Premier League after securing a 3-1 win over Arsenal, where Diogo Jota commemorated his Anfield debut with his maiden goal.

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Premier League (3), Anfield
September 28, 2020

Goals: Mane 28’, Robertson 35’, Jota 88’; Lacazette 25’

Jurgen Klopp’s side were out to extend their Anfield unbeaten run in the league to 61 against Arsenal, and it was mission complete for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

It was the Reds who started on the front foot but they would be punished first, with Andy Robertson’s miscued clearance falling in the direction of Alexandre Lacazette, whose effort narrowly avoided Alisson who had already committed to the save.

Their lead didn’t last long, however, as within the space of seven minutes Liverpool were in front thanks to Sadio Mane and Robertson, with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold key respectively.

The second half saw Alisson come up trumps to retain Liverpool’s buffer, while Mane was seemingly on a one-man crusade at times to secure his second.

A flurry of opportunities would follow to secure an all-important third goal and it would be the Anfield debutant Diogo Jota who claimed it to add three more points to the tally.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

There was plenty to celebrate as Jota netted on his Anfield debut, highlighting the importance of squad depth…

“That goal by Jota is team camaraderie. Mo knows he fluffed up, but the team rallied around all, and we got the reward shortly after.”

Worgan on the forums.

 

It was a case of zero to hero in a flash for Robertson…

 

And his full-back partner was also praised among others for their eye-catching displays…

 

There was also a lot of love for Alisson as he had all the answers in the second…

“What a save, the brilliance to anticipate that.”

Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

 

It’s 3 from 3 for Liverpool & the incredible form we’re witnessing is not lost on fans…

“We fought like champions tonight…and Gomez was superb…and good goal by jota too. Unbeaten. Now to do the same to Arsenal again in the Carabao Cup on Thursday…ynwa.”

Nik Reece on Facebook.

