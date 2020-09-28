Liverpool made it three wins from three in the Premier League after securing a 3-1 win over Arsenal, where Diogo Jota commemorated his Anfield debut with his maiden goal.

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Premier League (3), Anfield

September 28, 2020

Goals: Mane 28’, Robertson 35’, Jota 88’; Lacazette 25’

Jurgen Klopp’s side were out to extend their Anfield unbeaten run in the league to 61 against Arsenal, and it was mission complete for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

It was the Reds who started on the front foot but they would be punished first, with Andy Robertson’s miscued clearance falling in the direction of Alexandre Lacazette, whose effort narrowly avoided Alisson who had already committed to the save.

Their lead didn’t last long, however, as within the space of seven minutes Liverpool were in front thanks to Sadio Mane and Robertson, with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold key respectively.

The second half saw Alisson come up trumps to retain Liverpool’s buffer, while Mane was seemingly on a one-man crusade at times to secure his second.

A flurry of opportunities would follow to secure an all-important third goal and it would be the Anfield debutant Diogo Jota who claimed it to add three more points to the tally.

There was plenty to celebrate as Jota netted on his Anfield debut, highlighting the importance of squad depth…

Exactly what Jota's been signed for, take Mane off but still have a very effective attacker coming on. Just what Liverpool needed. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) September 28, 2020

Jota makes that one count! What a dream PL debut for the Portuguese flyer!

A third goal that should clinch all three points to make it three from three for #LFC #LIVARS — Chris Curulli (@ChrisCurulli) September 28, 2020

This is what a squad looks like — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) September 28, 2020

“That goal by Jota is team camaraderie. Mo knows he fluffed up, but the team rallied around all, and we got the reward shortly after.” – Worgan on the forums.

Jota an absolute live wire! Could have had a hat-rick. What a start to his #LFC career! — Si Steers (@sisteers) September 28, 2020

Thought Diogo Jota was a brave sub from Jurgen Klopp given the game was on a knife edge and he is still learning the system but it looked like he'd been here for years. Fully deserving of the goal – a hugely promising start. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) September 28, 2020

Jota looks at home already, immediately seems to fit our style. — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) September 28, 2020

It was a case of zero to hero in a flash for Robertson…

Trent cross, Robertson finish. Pep Lijnders' dream goal. 2-1 Liverpool — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 28, 2020

Love that Robertson – always great to see when a player cocks up, then works his socks off to make up for it.! #LIVARS — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 28, 2020

I honestly love Robbo the mentality to give away that goal and then just to focus back, go on the attack and keep going epitomises this Liverpool team — ? (@sxlmss) September 28, 2020

Robbo with the mentality of a winner. Was determined to put that mistake right and he has. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) September 28, 2020

One fullback to the other — Pep Lijnders’ favourite kind of goal by his own admission. Trent and Robbo are fucking unreal — RF9 ?? (@SambaRole) September 28, 2020

And his full-back partner was also praised among others for their eye-catching displays…

Trent's delivery is truly unreal for a seasoned vet. And then you realise he's still just 21 — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) September 28, 2020

Sadio Mané is a joke. About 50% of the things he does are just inexplicable — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) September 28, 2020

Fabinho is unreal. Not a better defensive midfielder in world football. — Matt ? (@FalseFMatt) September 28, 2020

Mane is brilliant isn't he??????? — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) September 28, 2020

Plenty of man of the match contenders. Joe Gomez has to be right up there. Outstanding on his return to the side. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 28, 2020

Mane was utterly ridiculous tonight. Playing on another level right now. #LFC — Ritchie (@JohnRitchie84) September 28, 2020

Mohammed Salah is in astonishingly lethal form. Look at the precision and weight of that pass to Jota, absolute perfection. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) September 28, 2020

There was also a lot of love for Alisson as he had all the answers in the second…

That’s exactly why there was so much pre-match talk about Alisson’s availability. Always delivers in the big moments. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 28, 2020

Alisson Becker. My mate. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 28, 2020

“What a save, the brilliance to anticipate that.” – Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

Alisson is ON it today. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) September 28, 2020

THAT is why Alisson Becker is so important to this team. What a save.#LIVARS #LFC — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) September 28, 2020

It’s 3 from 3 for Liverpool & the incredible form we’re witnessing is not lost on fans…

The Reds ho marching on. Back to front this is an incredible team. Yes there's a few errors, but they always respond and their heads never go down – epitomised by Robbo's goal. Made up for Jota too — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) September 28, 2020

6 points on City already. Early days, but it’s a statement of intent. — Craig Rimmer (@Craig_Rimmer) September 28, 2020

“We fought like champions tonight…and Gomez was superb…and good goal by jota too. Unbeaten. Now to do the same to Arsenal again in the Carabao Cup on Thursday…ynwa.” – Nik Reece on Facebook.

9 points out of Leeds, Chelsea and Arsenal is absolutely brilliant. — Green Scouser* (@Green_Scouser) September 28, 2020

Haven’t seen a sub get that immediately involved for a long while. Huge evening for Jota, made himself known from the off and kept his head up after being ousted by Salah. Champions performance from Liverpool, steady points. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) September 28, 2020

What a football team. I feel sorry for those that can’t enjoy each and every minute. — forzathereds (@forzathereds) September 28, 2020

Brilliant result. Brilliant performance. So many brilliant individual displays. This Liverpool team looks like it's really in the mood again this season, sorry everyone ??????#LIVARS #LFC — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) September 28, 2020

Again, just too good in the end. Was abit nervous 2nd half but knew we'd get the win. 3 out of 3! What a time to be a Red!#LFC — Simon Collings (@simoncollings82) September 28, 2020