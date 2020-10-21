AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Liverpool's Joe Gomez (L) and Ajax's David Neres during the opening UEFA Champions League Group D match between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. (Pic by Gerrit van Keulen/Orange Pictures via Propaganda)
“Fabinho an absolute colossus,” “Important win!” – Fans react to Reds’ win at Ajax

Liverpool fought out a close contest in Amsterdam and were rewarded with a valuable 1-0 win, much to the delight of fans.

Ajax 0-1 Liverpool

Champions League Group Stage (1), Johan Cruyff Arena
October 21, 2020

Goal: Tagliafico OG 35’

The Reds’ latest European campaign saw them kickoff Group D at Ajax, where three valuable points were to safely return to Merseyside.

There were heart-stopping moments for Liverpool in the first half as the defence looked to find their feet, with Ajax happy to try and catch Jurgen Klopp’s men on the break.

But it was Liverpool who would have luck on their side after Sadio Mane’s run and subsequent shot inside the area was spectacularly turned in by Nicolas Tagliafico to edge ahead before the break.

The second term saw chances come the way of both sides and Liverpool could have put the result beyond doubt on a handful of occasions, only to fluff the final pass or shot.

But a victory and a clean sheet will prove vital for the Reds as they move forward into the next run of fixtures.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Despite a few heart stopping moments, Reds welcomed a confidence-boosting clean sheet…

 

Fabinho received mass applause for his timely intervention on the goal-line & his immense overall display…

“Fab might be the first name in that defence going forward.”

Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

 

The 3 changes in attack caught the eye, with Jota particularly standing out on his European bow for the Reds…

“Jota is a fucking monster of a player.”

indianscouser on the forums.

“Taki and Jota have been machines since coming on.”

Neukölln on the forums.

 

Overall, fans lauded a huge win after a testing few days…

