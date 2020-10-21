Liverpool fought out a close contest in Amsterdam and were rewarded with a valuable 1-0 win, much to the delight of fans.

Ajax 0-1 Liverpool

Champions League Group Stage (1), Johan Cruyff Arena

October 21, 2020

Goal: Tagliafico OG 35’

The Reds’ latest European campaign saw them kickoff Group D at Ajax, where three valuable points were to safely return to Merseyside.

There were heart-stopping moments for Liverpool in the first half as the defence looked to find their feet, with Ajax happy to try and catch Jurgen Klopp’s men on the break.

But it was Liverpool who would have luck on their side after Sadio Mane’s run and subsequent shot inside the area was spectacularly turned in by Nicolas Tagliafico to edge ahead before the break.

The second term saw chances come the way of both sides and Liverpool could have put the result beyond doubt on a handful of occasions, only to fluff the final pass or shot.

But a victory and a clean sheet will prove vital for the Reds as they move forward into the next run of fixtures.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Despite a few heart stopping moments, Reds welcomed a confidence-boosting clean sheet…

Joe Gomez has made a few passes in the name of Virgil tonight. Really trying to keep those balls over the top. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) October 21, 2020

Adrian's going to be advertising laxative and heart medication soon — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) October 21, 2020

Gomez has had a massive second half ? — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) October 21, 2020

Clean sheet FC — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) October 21, 2020

Important performance from Joe Gomez, this. Fabinho, clearly, has been outstanding but do not overlook Gomez's input. He hasn't missed a beat all night and won everything in his area. The full-backs have been excellent too. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) October 21, 2020

Job done for Liverpool. Important clean sheet. Robertson and Fabinho probably the standout performers. Gomez had a good second half as well. Hopefully no injuries. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) October 21, 2020

Such a pleasing win. That was a defence out to prove a point and delivered superbly, brilliant as a unit. The majority of PL teams aren't as good as Ajax and Liverpool just kept a clean-sheet against them. They won't 'collapse' without VVD. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 21, 2020

Clean sheet you say… pic.twitter.com/jEfyvFnBYG — Esther Lois (@littlemiss_lane) October 21, 2020

Fabinho received mass applause for his timely intervention on the goal-line & his immense overall display…

Fabinho, quality defensive midfielder is also known as Fabinho, quality centre-back. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) October 21, 2020

Virgil Van Fabinho. — Ross (@rossic89) October 21, 2020

Fabihno mate. Virgilesque. I will be ok with this centre half set up once Allisson is back. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) October 21, 2020

“Fab might be the first name in that defence going forward.” – Colossal_centre_back on the forums.

Fabinho Man of match. Don't even argue. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) October 21, 2020

Fabinho read that perfectly, even the part where his goalkeeper was lobbed from four yards…. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) October 21, 2020

Fabinho… You are fucking unbelievable. Doesn't matter how many underrate you… To me you're fucking brilliant! — GaGs ?©? (@GagsTandon) October 21, 2020

The 3 changes in attack caught the eye, with Jota particularly standing out on his European bow for the Reds…

On the ball Minamino looks so comfortable and graceful. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) October 21, 2020

“Jota is a fucking monster of a player.” – indianscouser on the forums.

“Taki and Jota have been machines since coming on.” – Neukölln on the forums.

Taki and Jota both with impressive performances from off the bench. Great to see some attacking options taking their chances and pushing for a start. — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) October 21, 2020

Jota is a baller. Absolutely had Wolves’ pants down getting him at the price we did — ? (@Guggsey) October 21, 2020

Jota very impressive again tonight. Makes a big difference being able to bring on an attacker of his quality. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 21, 2020

Really like Jota in this Liverpool team. So direct, aggressive and drives forward at every opportunity. Presses well and suits the system already. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 21, 2020

Overall, fans lauded a huge win after a testing few days…

Such an important win and clean sheet. Fabinho an absolute colossus. Keep going Reds — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) October 21, 2020

Great result that in the circumstances Played reds — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) October 21, 2020

That is a fantastic win away win in Europe without VVD and Alisson. Gives a lot more confidence going forward, and its just a great job from the guys on the field tonight. Fab and Robertson were absolutely superb but a special mention for Joe Gomez. He was superb tonight Joe. — GaGs ?©? (@GagsTandon) October 21, 2020

Great win for #LFC in Ajax. Two things. 1. Gomez & Fabinho can keep things ticking over until Virgil comes back – Fabinho just a magnificent footballer in defence or midfield. 2. How on earth did Wolves let Jota go? Looks a real threat and competition to our front 3. — Si Steers (@sisteers) October 21, 2020

A really big win for Liverpool. Fabinho and Robertson outstanding. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) October 21, 2020

Cracking win for Liverpool that. Fabinho & Gomez excellent at the back, Wijnaldum with a no doubt underrated display in the middle and some promising combinations from Jota & Minamino. Would’ve been the same score in ‘66 without the fog too ??? #LFC #AJALIV #ChampionsLeague — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) October 21, 2020

Huge win for @LFC in Amsterdam, back 4 excellent especially Fabinho & the 3 attacking subs very good also! @ChampionsLeague #ajaliv — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 21, 2020

Hard fought but important win. Fabinho was magnificent, Gomez not much behind. Robertson never stopped running. Jota also very good when he came on. Loved Rhys Williams thrown on at the end with the instruction to stop it and boot it (he did). — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) October 21, 2020

Considering all the missing players that's a great victory on the road. The truth been told it was a game I was apprehensive about in the build up. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) October 21, 2020