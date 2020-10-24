Harvey Elliott notched his first professional goal in Blackburn’s 4-0 win over Coventry on Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was making the second appearance of his loan spell at the Lancashire club and notched Rovers’ third goal with a left-footed finish from close-range.

He then added an assist late on, playing in Sam Gallagher with a simple ball across the box from the left side after a delightful flick on earlier in the play.

Elliott’s goal made him Rovers’ fourth-youngest scorer in history.

The win moved Blackburn up to 10th in the Championship.

Elsewhere, Sheyi Ojo was on target for Cardiff against Middlesbrough in a 1-1 draw. The 23-year-old is on another loan spell away from Anfield and lined up alongside fellow Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson for the Bluebirds.

We’ll have our usual full loan watch round-up on Monday.