Sadio Mane and Thiago both returned to training on Monday following on from their self-isolation period after testing positive for coronavirus.

The news of their return comes ahead of the Reds’ trip to Goodison Park for the 238th Merseyside derby, where they will have at least four days to prove their fitness.

Thiago was one of the first Liverpool players to test positive days after making his debut at Chelsea and one of a rising number in the Premier League.

While asymptomatic, he was required to undergo a 10-day period of isolation which ruled him out of both games against Arsenal and the defeat at Aston Villa.

The latter was a game also missed by Mane after it was confirmed that he tested positive days out from the league clash, but he too has now recovered and has made his safe return.

It comes as a major boost to Jurgen Klopp ahead of an all-important clash with Everton, with Thiago in line for his first start since his summer switch.

The Spaniard would boost the Reds’ midfield options with Jordan Henderson still on the comeback trail to match fitness, which was boosted by featuring for just over an hour in England’s win over Belgium.

The availability of Fabinho, meanwhile, is not set to be known until hours before kickoff on Saturday once his test results return following exploits with Brazil in South America.

But reports from a number of Merseyside reporters, including the Mirror’s David Maddock and the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe state that the club are still awaiting the results of a second test on Naby Keita after reports from Africa emerged that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He travelled to Portugal for two friendly games, the second of which has now been cancelled but he is currently in isolation as he awaits the results of his latest test.

Keita was the second Red to test positive during the break, following on from Xherdan Shaqiri who later tested negative enabling him to rejoin his Switzerland teammates.