Liverpool FC are one of many local businesses stepping in to ensure kids do not go hungry over the half-term break after the Conservative government cruelly voted against providing free school meals.

Incredibly, the Conservative government voted against extending free school meals to disadvantaged children during the holidays on Wednesday, a plea kickstarted by Man United‘s Marcus Rashford and backed by Labour.

With millions of families facing increasing hardship due to the pandemic, the cruelty of the government was put on public showing as children are left to go hungry.

Widespread anger and shock followed the vote and while the government have shown they lack any compassion or touch with reality, many organisations have stepped in to lend a hand – with Rashford readily sharing location after location from across the UK.

And Liverpool FC have lent a helping hand of their own, with the club’s community programme, Red Neighbours, to deliver 160 food parcels in the Anfield and Kirkby area during half-term which will feed a family of four for up to five days – that adds up to a reach of 640 people.

The latest initiative is one which coincides with the club’s ongoing COVID-19 recovery response work which sees 1,000 meals per week delivered to those in need in the local community.

Since the pandemic forced a lockdown in March, over 27,000 free meals have been provided by the club and according to the Liverpool Echo, the club’s foundation is to make a £200,000 donation to the North Liverpool Foodbank.

Moreover, in the wake of the government’s decision, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson has announced that an already cash-strapped council will provide free food vouchers for around 20,000 children over half-term.

It’s an incredible show of unity from Liverpool FC, Everton FC, who have a similar initiative to help those in need, the council and local businesses who have all offered to help put food on the table.

RayRayZ Caribbean, The Watering Can and Taste Sandwich Bar are just three of countless local Liverpool businesses who have offered to provide free lunches over the October half-term as part of a heart-warming response throughout the United Kingdom.

It should never have had to come to this, but the display of unity and action is one to be proud of and Rashford deserves high praise for holding the government accountable.

* If you are looking to make a donation to help the city of Liverpool, This Is Anfield have provided a small list of those working to help those in need: