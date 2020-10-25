Midtjylland head to Liverpool on a high after dramatic comeback victory

Midtjylland came from two goals behind to topple then league leaders Brondby on Saturday evening, ahead of their trip to Anfield for the second game of the Champions League group stage.

The Reds’ European exploits continue on Tuesday in their second game of Group D, where securing a full complement of points will be on the agenda following on from the win at Ajax.

The team in their way is reigning Danish Superliga champions, FC Midtjylland – a team Liverpool have yet to face in any competition since their inception in 1892.

And while the Reds got their Champions League campaign off on a winning note, the Danish side were dispatched to the tune of 4-0 by fellow Group D member Atalanta on home soil.

It ensured a response was required as they turned their attention back to their league exploits, making the trip to Brondby who were top of the table before the first whistle.

Manager Brian Priske made four changes to his side and appeared to be experiencing deja vu as Brondby had established a two-goal buffer by the 51st minute as Midtjylland were punished for their passive disposition.

The hosts could have inflicted more pain on the scoreboard if not for some wayward finishing, but less than 10 minutes after Brondby notched their second goal, the game was flipped on its head.

Priske called for a triple change as he turned to those used in midweek – Pione Sisto, Jens-Lys Cajuste and Mikkel Andersen – and the latter would set up Midtjylland’s opener in the 62nd minute, with Anders Dreyer finding the net.

Fellow substitute Sisto would then step up to the plate 11 minutes later with a pinpoint free-kick from 30 yards out to level the scores with 17 minutes remaining.

Brondby would then go down to 10-men after two yellow card offences and Midtjylland took advantage, albeit it took to the final minute of stoppage time to do so.

It came in puzzling fashion after a corner delivery was headed onto the crossbar with Brondby ‘keeper Marvin Schwabe then getting a hand to the rebound only to see it deflected in off his head – comeback complete from a two-goal deficit.

It means they returned to the top of the Danish Superliga by one point, but could still be displaced dependent on results elsewhere.

Liverpool on Tuesday, however, can expect Midtjylland to set up in a 4-2-3-1, and they have shown they are susceptible in defence and can be exposed having given up 31 shots on goal in their last two games alone.

It could be an occasion where Jurgen Klopp rings in the changes, but the Reds should have more than enough firepower regardless to make it two from two in Europe.