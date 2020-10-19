LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and team-mates before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“With you every step of the way” – Reds squad back Virgil van Dijk after ACL blow

The Liverpool squad know they have lost one of the most important members for the rest of 2020/21, more than likely, and have rallied around the defender in his time of need.

Virgil van Dijk faces surgery and a long road back to fitness after a grade three ACL tear, arguably the most serious injury a player can suffer other than head trauma.

The big defender is likely to miss the remainder of this season and his absence will not just leave a huge hole at the back on matchday, but also a significant presence in the dressing room and on the training pitch as he undergoes the start of his rehabilitation.

But this Liverpool squad has been grown on togetherness, fighting for the collective and forging genuine, long-term bonds with each other – so it should be no surprise to see his team-mates issuing messages of support in light of the news of the severity of his injury.

Virgil posted his message of intent to return as fast as he could, no doubt with his own mind optimistically set on the end-of-season fight for honours and the delayed Euro 2020 championships.

And the Reds squad replied in kind, with messages of support and togetherness for a player who has often held the team together with his leadership and authority.

Captain Jordan Henderson led the positivity charge, with fellow defender Andy Robertson promising the group would be with our No. 4 “every step of the way”.



Elsewhere, team-mates wished Van Dijk “courage” and a fast return to action, with several of the Liverpool squad having been through long-term injuries themselves and having no doubt spoken to the Dutch defender on a more personal level about their own situation and journeys back to fitness.





Courage big man ?? Come back soon and stronger!!

There were also plenty of messages of support from the wider Liverpool and footballing family, with Van Dijk’s national team boss Frank de Boer saying he hopes Virgil recovers “stronger than ever”.



The focus now turns to ensuring Van Dijk’s surgery goes well and his rehab can start on track, while for the Reds it’s about filling the void.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Joel Matip and Joe Gomez step up in a big way, while others such as Nat Phillips, Fabinho and Billy Koumetio could yet be asked to step in more regularly than expected.

