Fabinho has been restored to the starting lineup as Jurgen Klopp made four changes to his side for tonight’s Premier League clash at Anfield against Leicester.

Liverpool can sit alongside Tottenham at the top of the table with a victory this evening, moving ahead of both Chelsea and the Foxes after nine matchdays.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently holds a one-point advantage over the Reds in a campaign which has already seen them topple Man City and Arsenal.

The Reds come into the fixture off the back of a turbulent international break which saw Joe Gomez hit with a serious injury, while Jordan Henderson suffered a minor setback and Mo Salah tested positive for COVID-19.

It means another reshuffle in defence is required ahead of Alisson, with Joel Matip now joined by Fabinho at centre-back, with Andy Robertson and James Milner slotting in at full-back.

Gini Wijnaldum will occupy the No. 6 role and will be flanked by Naby Keita and Curtis Jones.

In attack, meanwhile, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are joined by the in-form Diogo Jota – a goal for the Brazilian tonight would see him become the Reds’ all-time leading goalscorer against Leicester in the Premier League.

On the bench, Klopp has the likes of Neco Williams, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and youngster Leighton Clarkson to turn to – while Thiago remains unavailable for the clash and Xherdan Shaqiri misses out with a “fitness issue.”

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Keita, Jones; Jota, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, N. Williams, Tsimikas, Phillips, Clarkson, Minamino, Origi

Leicester: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Fuchs; Albrighton, Mendy, Tielemans, Justin; Barnes, Maddison, Vardy

Substitutes: Ward, Morgan, Thomas, Choudhury, Praet, Under, Iheanacho