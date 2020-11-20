LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Henderson ruled out vs. Leicester, but “we will see” on Thiago and Fabinho

Liverpool will definitely be without their captain for home game against Leicester City this weekend, but there’s room for optimism regarding other injuries.

The international break has really taken its toll on the Reds once more, with several seniors and youth players picking up injuries ranging from minor knocks and strains through to the extremely serious and long-term.

Joe Gomez is the latter, of course, with knee surgery already sorted and Jurgen Klopp saying he is “already recovering” after his operation and that rehabilitation has begun, with the club ready to “help as much as we can”.

But in the shorter term there are a number of players who are fighting to be fit in time for upcoming matches, with nine fixtures coming up in the space of 27 days.

Jordan Henderson will definitely sit out the first of those though, with Klopp confirming he is set to miss out alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On a more positive note, Klopp notes that “we will see” whether three others can return in time for the game.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 17, 2020: Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara walks back to the dressing room at full time after an injury time winning goal was disallowed following a VAR review during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 237th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Thiago Alcantara has been out since the derby but is close to a return, while Fabinho is also back in training.

Rhys Williams picked up his own injury on international week and while Klopp didn’t specifically reference him, he’s set to be in the mix for the midweek game in the Champions League at least – while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also “in a good way”.

“They are all closer, but we’ll see if it’s close enough for the weekend,” Klopp confirmed in his press conference.

Assuming Fabinho does return, he could play in defence along with Joel Matip, leaving the midfield options as Gini Wijnaldum – who played three times over the break – along with Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones and potentially Thiago.

