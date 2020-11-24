Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah is available for the visit of Atalanta on Wednesday in the Champions League after returning to training on Monday after being cleared of COVID-19.

Injuries have not been kind to Liverpool in 2020/21 to date having seen two players stuck by long-term blows and others sustaining soft-tissue setbacks and nasty knocks.

And there has also been a number of positive coronavirus results to contend with amid what is an unforgiving schedule.

Naby Keita was the latest Red to succumb to injury having been withdrawn in the second half of the win over Leicester with a hamstring injury, while an issue stemming from the international break came Xherdan Shaqiri’s way.

The latter joined the likes of Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the short-term injury list for the Foxes’ visit, one which Mohamed Salah missed due to COVID-19.

But the Egyptian returned to training on Monday for the first time after returning a negative result and is now back in contention for the Italian’s side visit, but the boss was coy on the progress of those aforementioned.

“Mo trained with the team yesterday, he looked good, testest negative,” Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

“All the team tested negative so nothing changed [there]. He is available.

“Now we have to see what to do with him as he was still quarantined two, three days ago.

“All the rest, no news. One looks closer, another not – we will see who is available but I don’t want to speak too much about it.”

But Klopp was eager to keep his cards close to his chest as usual, however, as he did not want to give Atalanta a heads up on who may or may not be available.

The Reds are to train at Kirkby on Tuesday afternoon which will provide a clearer view on the options available to Klopp at Anfield on Wednesday, but the return of Salah is a welcome one with rotation key in the weeks ahead.