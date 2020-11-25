Fresh off the back of beating Leicester with ease, Liverpool welcome Atalanta to Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Champions League clash.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP).

Our usual match blog is currently unable to run due to an internet-wide issue caused by an outage at Amazon Web Service.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; N.Williams, R.Williams, Matip, Tsimikas; Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Origi, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Koumetio, Robertson, Fabinho, Cain, Clarkson, Firmino, Minamino, Jota

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Pessina, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Ilicic

Subs: Rossi, Sportiello, Palomino, Lammers, Muriel, Piccini, Mojica, Ruggeri, Scalvini, Panada, Miranchuk, Zapata

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Tweets by thisisanfield