LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 27, 2020: A general view of Anfield from the Spion Kop before the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and FC Midtjylland at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Atalanta – Follow the Reds’ Champions League clash here

Fresh off the back of beating Leicester with ease, Liverpool welcome Atalanta to Anfield. We’re live to bring you the latest from the Champions League clash.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP).

Our usual match blog is currently unable to run due to an internet-wide issue caused by an outage at Amazon Web Service.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; N.Williams, R.Williams, Matip, Tsimikas; Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones; Salah, Origi, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Koumetio, Robertson, Fabinho, Cain, Clarkson, Firmino, Minamino, Jota

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Pessina, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Ilicic

Subs: Rossi, Sportiello, Palomino, Lammers, Muriel, Piccini, Mojica, Ruggeri, Scalvini, Panada, Miranchuk, Zapata

Our coverage updates automatically below:

